Tim Drake Needs a New Identity, and Batman’s Greatest TV Show Might Have Already Given Us the Answer

Tim Drake is in a strange place right now. His past as Robin is way too far behind him to be anything but a memory, but his future as an independent hero has been put on indefinite hiatus. Frankly, DC hasn’t known what to do with the poor detective since Damian took his role. What Tim needs is a new path forward, a new identity that’s free of the Bat-burden, and he might have already found one in the most unlikely of places. Tim could take up the identity of the Gray Ghost, a character both tied to and distant enough from Batman’s mythos to give him everything he needs.

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If that name sounds familiar, or not familiar, it’s because it didn’t emerge from the comics as most other superhero identities have. Instead, it was especially created for the Batman: The Animated Series episode “Beware the Gray Ghost.” This new persona was created to give the Batman who saved the Dark Knight himself, Adam West, a fantastic story in the animated world. Moreover, the story behind the Gray Ghost and his reality make him the perfect future for Tim Drake.

The Detective that Inspired the Legend

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Adam West was a sensation as the Batman of his era, but that role was so massive that it had the unfortunate side effect of typecasting him, leading to troubles when he sought more serious roles after the fact. This was the basis for the legend of the Gray Ghost. In the show, Simon Trent was an actor who portrayed the iconic Gray Ghost in a TV show markedly similar to the Batman, even inspiring Bruce as a child. However, the career convinced the world that he couldn’t do more serious parts, and he was left destitute later in life. He regretted his life, but after seeing how much the role meant to Batman himself, he embraced it and even helped the Caped Crusader save the day.

The Gray Ghost only made one appearance, but his impact was left, drawing on the people’s love for both Adam West and the iconic style of BTAS. The Gray Ghost actually made his comic book debut during Stephanie Brown’s first tenure as Batgirl, being a small-time vigilante who died helping her investigate the Order of the Scythe. His past as an actor clearly didn’t exist in this timeline, but since DC has gone through at least one proper multiversal reset since then, the opportunity is here to bring the legacy more in line with both its origins and Tim Drake as a person.

The Robin Who Has Outgrown the Mantle

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Moving Tim on from being Robin has proved difficult because he was made to be Robin forever. He never wanted to be Batman, and a huge part of his characterization was built around being the perfect partner without branching out to be the main hero. More so than any of his brothers, Tim was made to be Robin, but he isn’t anymore. He’s currently retired from superheroics altogether, but that can only last for so long, and even his few appearances tease that he isn’t happy to sit on the sidelines forever. He’ll need to return with an identity all his own, and just like Nightwing was inspired by Superman’s tales, Tim could be inspired by the Gray Ghost.

In many ways, Tim and the Gray Ghost are both byproducts of an era that has moved on without them. Just like Simon Trent was left in the shadow of his own past, Tim can’t seem to move away from being Robin despite having been replaced. Nobody can see him as anything but what he’s been. He’d certainly find a kindred spirit in the Ghost, but also the path to the future. The Gray Ghost was Batman’s inspiration, a hero to an entire generation of Gothamites, and Tim was the same for an entire generation of Batman fans. He elevated the Robin mantle and solidified that it could evolve for the modern day, just like Adam West’s performance did for Batman.

The Gray Ghost is a key part of Gotham’s past that could be explored more, and just like Tim feels trapped in his own past, embracing a history from before Batman could be his way forward. It’s the perfect way to pay homage to the Dark Knight while also establishing that he wants to be something different. A new identity could even let Tim finally carve out his niche more effectively, acting as the city’s greatest detective in a way he was always meant to. This is already a fairly popular call from Tim’s fans, and the Gray Ghost is a piece of history that deserves to be preserved for the future.

What do you think DC should do with Tim Drake’s next identity? Let us know in the comments below!