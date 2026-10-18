5 Cartoons That Defined Saturday Mornings for ‘90s Kids (#1 Remains Underrated Despite a Reboot)

Kids who grew up in the 1990s will have plenty of nostalgic TV shows they’ll gush over, but some of the most beloved titles from that decade are those that aired on Saturday mornings. Of all the 1990s TV shows that left an impression on the younger audiences of the era, by far the most important were the Saturday morning cartoons. While the concept is likely foreign to younger generations who have grown up with streaming services as the norm, once upon a time Saturday mornings were the one part of the week that television seemed to fully dedicate to kids.

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There are undoubtedly countless TV shows that ’90s kids will remember, ranging from the iconic to the incredibly obscure. However, there are a handful of cartoons that endure as the titles that truly defined the era of Saturday morning cartoons. Those who grew up in the 1990s likely not only watched each of the following on a Saturday morning, but would also have been aware of them through their massive cultural impact. Now, they mostly just make us incredibly nostalgic for all those Saturday mornings spent in front of the family TV.

5) Batman: The Animated Series

Batman: The Animated Series is now remembered as one of the most important superhero TV shows of all time. Its comprehensive approach to adapting DC’s iconic Dark Knight remains the gold standard, and that quality was every bit as apparent when it first aired in 1992. Kids of the ’90s were immediately hooked on Batman: TAS, with its dark color palette and occasionally gritty stories setting it apart from the more colorful, mindless superhero fare of the era. The success of Batman: The Animated Series saw a wave of superhero cartoons follow, though none ever managed to match its undeniable quality. The show remains an important piece of superhero TV history today, but for kids of the ’90s, it helped define an entire era of Saturday cartoons, not least because of the innovative way it brought the comic book character to life. The fact that its legacy surpasses just its Saturday morning status is impressive, but it can never overwrite the pure nostalgia that ’90s kids feel when that epic theme song first kicks in.

4) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Another superhero franchise that has continued to thrive since the 1990s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feel like a perennial superhero team to many younger fans. However, when their animated show first started airing in 1987, it was truly groundbreaking, as it not only brought epic superhero action to our screens, but helped to shape the 1990s’ perfection of the Saturday morning cartoon lineup. The show ran into the ’90s, and then continued to air in syndication throughout the decade, delivering subtle superhero parody to a wide audience of ’90s kids. The cartoon did more than just cement its characters as pop culture icons; it also established the popularity of superhero shows and ushered in a wave of edgy copycat series. With its catchy theme tune and totally radical pizza-loving protagonists, there are few shows that perfectly capture the spirit of early ’90s Saturday cartoons like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

3) Animaniacs

Animaniacs might not have been quite as culturally impactful as some of the other shows on this list, but it’s a name that will trigger a deep sense of nostalgia in many ’90s kids. Airing between 1995 and 1998, Animaniacs was styled as a sort of variety show comprised of skits that featured an array of characters. At its core were the Warner siblings, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, who featured alongside several other memorable figures such as Pinky and the Brain and the Goodfeathers trio. The Kids’ WB animated show defined the ’90s in many ways, because its chaotic style of comedic storytelling proved to be massively influential on animated shows over the following decades. Its characters’ status as Saturday morning regulars in households around the world helped them to become firmly fixed in the minds of ’90s kids everywhere, and even if they’ve been more widely forgotten, the Animaniacs will forever be synonymous with a particular era in TV history.

2) Pokémon

Over the years, there have been a number of Saturday morning anime classics, but none have quite enjoyed the groundbreaking global success of Pokémon. The show first aired in 1997, and despite being a relatively late addition to the ’90s Saturday morning cartoon lineup, it was a veritable smash hit phenomenon. The popularity of the TV show built upon the success of the video games and resulted in a veritable flood of related merchandise that continues to sell decades on, with the TV franchise still going strong. There are very few people who were around in the 1990s who weren’t aware of Pokémon on some level, but kids who grew up in the decade were almost universally drawn to its imaginative, colorful world and the adorable creatures that called it home. There are very few shows that quite define Saturday morning cartoons in the ’90s as well as Pokémon, and it continues to attract new fans today even as it makes others feel deeply nostalgic.

1) The Magic School Bus

As well as generally being a great era for family-friendly TV entertainment, the 1990s gave us many iconic cartoon theme songs. The Magic School Bus is an example of both, having provided young audiences with educational and informative stories that put its child characters at the heart of science-related adventures led by their lovable and unforgettable teacher, Ms. Frizzle. With a catchy theme tune by Little Richard and a plethora of celebrity guest roles, The Magic School Bus enraptured many ’90s kids during its original run between 1994 and 1997. Very few shows so clearly represent the entire era of Saturday morning cartoons as The Magic School Bus, as it was a singularly deft blend of dramatic storytelling, educational adventures, and eye-catching animation. It did receive a revival in 2017 that struggled to find its audience, and the show has since become an often overlooked classic. However, at the mere mention of The Magic School Bus, the eyes of most ’90s kids will light up with fond memories of childhood Saturday mornings spent indulging in a lineup of incredible animation.