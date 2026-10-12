5 Batman Villains That Were Once A Big Deal (& Then Vanished)

Considering Batman is a superhero who has been around since the late 1930s, it makes sense that a lot of his stories, battles with villains, and arcs get done multiple times, or that some fall by the wayside over time. The character has had several notable phases, whether it’s as a blockbuster movie star, a somewhat cheesy and goofy superhero, or as the world’s greatest detective. With those different eras, it means that some of Batman’s greatest foes have gone up and down in terms of prominence or importance. In fact, some of Batman’s most notable antagonists have become pretty irrelevant in recent years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even if some of these villains have stuck around and continued to appear in comic books, they no longer feel like they matter. Some have been replaced by another similar character, while others have become the butt of jokes. In a few cases, a major Batman villain is known for one or two key stories and now that those have been told, there doesn’t seem to be much left to do with them. We would love to see these villains become big deals again, but even if they don’t, we’ll always have their best stories to remember.

5) Man-Bat

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Man-Bat is a wacky mirror of Batman in terms of his abilities and name. Kirk Langston is from a long line of superhero villains who becomes that way through a failed science experiment. This one turned him into a man-bat hybrid and he often comes across as a tragic character who lost everything because of this experiment. Interestingly, Man-Bat was quite popular in the ’70s. He appeared so often that he, as many popular villains do, sort of moved into hero territory, even joining Batman’s team in the Batman Family comics.

He was even one of the first villains showcased on Batman: The Animated Series. Man-Bat has become less prominent over the years because his stories tend to get repetitive. He doesn’t scheme like other villains and is instead driven by his internal struggle, which is a tale you can only tell so many times. His most notable appearance in recent years was likely the memorable jump scare from the Batman: Arkham Knight video game.

4) The Mad Hatter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The underrated Mad Hatter, who debuted in the ’40s, is indeed a play on the Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland character of the same name. Jervis Tech is a scientist who develops mind control devices to influence the minds of his victims. Some of his greatest stories include “Madness”, which dives into his obsessions while he throws a mad tea party, and “Unknowing”, which is probably his biggest criminal undertaking. In fact, he has been part of some major stories over the years for a character who isn’t considered one of Batman’s top villains.

Over the years, the Mad Hatter has lost some steam. He’s never really had a signature solo story the way that the biggest Batman antagonists have, and he gets hurt by the fact that most people seem to think his counterpart from Batman: The Animated Series is better. That said, he’s a character who could do with some rehabilitation. There are some interesting and creative avenues that comics could go down with the Mad Hatter and his mind control abilities.

3) Killer Croc

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Back when Killer Croc made his debut in the ’80s, he was quickly established as one of the most imposing and formidable Batman villains. The former sideshow wrestler with a rare genetic condition that gives him reptilian strength and skin is a powerful antagonist while also being cunning. He is a strategic gangster looking to carve out his place in the world. It’s the kind of blend that makes him a true threat to Batman, as well as an intriguing and layered character.

Unfortunately, Killer Croc mostly remains an underutilized character. Even with turns as an antihero and as a member of the Suicide Squad, Killer Croc is inconsistently written. Sometimes he’s depicted as something of a mindless monster, while other tales have him as an eloquent speaker, which makes it hard for him to gain momentum again. He also tends to get passed over for similar villains like Bane. Killer Croc hasn’t fully disappeared; he just doesn’t seem like he’ll ever be a headliner.

2) Ra’s al Ghul

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

There aren’t many villains who are as prominent in Batman lore as Ra’s al Ghul. The “Head of the Demon” is the leader of the League of Assassins and has prolonged his life by using the Lazarus Pit. He also has an intriguing connection to Bruce Wayne in a lot of stories, with the most famous being in Batman Begins, where he trained Bruce. He’s one of the greatest comic book villains ever, yet the character has kind of fallen by the wayside in recent years.

Ra’s has mostly taken a backseat to his daughter Talia. She has stepped up as a major Batman villain, which works because of her romantic history with Bruce Wayne and their shared son. There are plenty of great, complicated stories you can tell with that dynamic. Unfortunately, that means Ra’s isn’t really around anymore, which is a shame because, as interesting as Talia is, it’s hard to top Ra’s.

1) Bane

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Bane is one of the newer major Batman villains, not showing up until the ’90s. He’s an international criminal who becomes superpowered through an unstable steroid known as “venom,” yet he’s also exceptionally intelligent. He burst onto the scene with the Knightfall storyline that saw him break Batman’s back. It was a huge deal that has even been adapted to the big screen, yet it also meant he kind of peaked too early.

There were some good Bane stories in the years after, but he never reached those heights again, and it felt like his main use was gone. Since then, DC has tried giving him a redemption arc, while other mediums have made him something of a joke. Ever since Tom Hardy debuted his accent for Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, shows like Harley Quinn and games like Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight have had fun with it, which makes him a bit less imposing.

Which Batman villain would you like to see make a resurgence? Let us know in the comments!