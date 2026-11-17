In both Marvel and DC Comics, death is frequently treated as just a mere inconvenience. Whenever a superhero dies, they often only have to wait a few months or a couple of years before popping right out of the grave to continue crimefighting. Fan reactions to these resurrections have ranged from excitement to anger. Yet while most superheroes are only dead for a short time, others have had to wait much longer. Instead of coming back to life immediately, some superheroes stayed dead for a decade or longer. But just when readers thought that they would never come back, these heroes materialized again and were restored to their former glory.

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Superhero deaths are always more impactful when they’re given time to rest, and their loved ones have time to grieve and move on. And when these long dead heroes finally return, they find the world has changed in ways they never could have imagined.

5) Supergirl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

1985’s Crisis on Infinite Earths was one of the most monumental events in comic book history, and saw many iconic heroes and villains lose their lives. One of the most stunning deaths of the series was that of Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. In Crisis on Infinite Earths #7, Superman’s cousin tried to destroy the Anti-Monitor to end his multiversal genocide. Unfortunately, the Anti-Monitor gained the upper hand and killed Supergirl. After the Crisis on Infinite Earths, the DC Universe was rebooted, and several new Supergirls were introduced to replace Kara. Instead of Kryptonians, the new Supergirls included a shapeshifting alien robot called Matrix and the human Linda Danvers. Eventually, the original Supergirl would make her climactic return in 2004’s Superman/Batman #8 19 years after she died. Rather than a straightforward resurrection, Kara’s return was DC Comics rebooting her character and origin for the post-Crisis timeline. Since then, Supergirl has once again cemented herself as one of the most important members of Superman’s family.

4) Flash (Barry Allen)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Along with Supergirl, another significant hero killed during the Crisis on Infinite Earths was the second Flash, Barry Allen. In 1985’s Crisis on Infinite Earths #8, Barry ran as fast as he could to tear apart the Anti-Monitor’s antimatter cannon so it wouldn’t destroy the five remaining universes. While the plan worked, Barry pushed himself too far, disintegrating into dust and becoming one with the Speed Force. Afterward, Barry’s mantle would be picked up by his sidekick, Wally West, the former Kid Flash. Wally would then be the primary Flash in DC Comics for decades. It would take 23 years for Barry to return officially in 2008’s Final Crisis #2. In the issue, Barry managed to break himself free of the Speed Force and return to the world of the living after narrowly escaping the Black Racer. Since then, Barry and Wally have taken turns operating as the main Flash of DC Comics.

3) Elasti-Girl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Doom Patrol is one of the most underrated superhero teams in DC Comics history. But, in 1968 all its members met a tragic end. Doom Patrol #121 was the final issue of the original series, and with it, the core four members of the Doom Patrol, Robot Man, Elasti-Girl, Negative Man, and the Chief, sacrificed their lives to save a city from being destroyed by a bomb. And while most of the Doom Patrol were eventually revealed to have cheated death, Elasti-Girl was the only one who stayed buried. The shapeshifting hero remained dead for 36 years until the events of 2006’s Infinite Crisis, when Superboy-Prime rewrote all of existence with a reality punch. This event changed Elasti-Girl’s history, so the Chief salvaged a piece of her skull and used it to regrow her body. Although she was initially under the Chief’s control, Elasti-Girl eventually broke free. Now, Elasti-Girl has reestablished herself as a core member of the Doom Patrol.

2) Bucky Barnes

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Few comic book characters have made a more iconic return after their supposed death than Bucky Barnes. Captain America’s plucky sidekick, Bucky was presumed dead after Avengers #4 in 1964. During World War II, the heroic duo tried to stop Baron Zemo’s drone from attacking the Allied Forces. However, the drone was booby-trapped and blew up. The explosion led to Captain America freezing in ice for decades and to Bucky presumably being c killed in action. Bucky’s death became an integral part of Captain America’s character as he was haunted by his inability to save his friend. Yet, in 2005’s Captain America Vol. 5 #6, Bucky’s death was retconned so that he not only survived but was transformed into the brainwashed Russian assassin, the Winter Soldier. Having been considered dead for 41 years, Bucky’s return was a huge surprise that forever changed Captain America’s lore. Additionally, Bucky has since broken free of his brainwashing and become a hero once again.

1) Thunderbird

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The X-Men have suffered many losses over the years, but few deaths were once thought to be more permanent than Thunderbird’s. Debuting as a member of the All-New All-Different X-Men, Thunderbird only lasted three issues before he tragically died in 1975’s X-Men #95. In the issue, the X-Men battled the villain Count Nefaria. When he tried to escape in a jet, Thunderbird’s stubbornness led him to jump onto the jet and tear it apart until it exploded, killing him. Since then, Thunderbird only made brief appearances as an undead soldier or a spirit. However, that would all change 46 years later in 2021’s The Trail of Magneto #5. At this time, the mutant nation of Krakoa assembled the Five, a group of mutants who discovered the key to resurrection. Working together, the Five resurrected almost every mutant who had ever died, including Thunderbird. After being brought back to life, Thunderbird would dedicate himself to protecting the Apache people and mutantkind.

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