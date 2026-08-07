5 Teen Titans Practically Unstoppable Against the Justice League, Including One Who Defeated Superman

The Teen Titans are second only to the Justice League when it comes to DC Comics’ most popular and powerful superhero teams. Originally made up of former sidekicks, the Teen Titans have grown up over the years and expanded their roster significantly. The team’s members range from street-level crimefighters to godlike beings who have complete control over the elements and reality. With such powers, these Teen Titans have managed to defeat countless demons and aliens who have threatened to conquer the entire universe. Some of these Titans are so unstoppable that they can not only contend against the Justice League but even overwhelm Superman.

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This list contains some of the most powerful characters to have ever been official members of the Teen Titans. Even if these heroes reached their true potential after leaving the Team or even after becoming corrupted, they still are included.

5) Beast Boy

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With the power of the entire animal kingdom at his beck and call, Beast Boy is among the most iconic and versatile members of the Teen Titans. And on top of being able to turn into common animals like a spider or blue whale, Beast Boy’s powers allow him to transform into alien and mythological creatures as well. He’s turned into a werewolf, phoenix, and even a dragon. He can also duplicate himself into a swarm of insects or take on the regenerative abilities of starfish to regrow lost body parts. Beast Boy’s ability to turn into other animals has proven so great that he once inadvertently threatened all life on Earth. In Beast World, to defeat a giant alien monster, Beast Boy turned himself into the same species as Starro the Conqueror. However, while in this continent-sized alien form, Beast Boy’s mind became corrupted, and he unleashed billions of tiny clones upon the Earth. Thousands, if not millions, of people around the globe were mutated into feral animal hybrids. It took every non-affected hero on Earth to fight off the infection and return Beast Boy to normal.

4) Supergirl

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For a brief time in 2007, Superman’s cousin Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, was a member of the Teen Titans. As one can imagine, the Woman of Tomorrow quickly established herself as among the most powerful heroes ever accepted into the Teen Titans’ roster. Like all Kryptonians, Supergirl possesses godlike super-strength, super-speed, durability, heat vision, and cold breath. And thanks to her training from Superman and the Amazons of Themyscira, Supergirl has become a master of using her abilities to their full potential. She can reduce moons to rubble and fly so fast that her speed threatens space-time, and once she nearly beat the multiversal supervillain the Anti-Monitor to death. On some occasions claims have been made that Supergirl is stronger than Superman. The best example of this was during the New 52 era when an enraged Supergirl punched Superman through the Great Wall of China and knocked him out cold. With power like that, it’s a shame that Supergirl didn’t stay with the Teen Titans for longer.

3) Hawk

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Hank Hall, aka Hawk, was an avatar of war and chaos paired with his brother Don Hall, aka Dove, who personified peace and order. This brotherly duo was one of the Teen Titans’ earliest recruits. Hawk used to possess only a small degree of super strength. However, after the death of Don and his replacement, Dawn Granger, Hawk snapped and achieved his true potential. Dawn was killed by the time-traveling tyrant Monarch, who, after being killed, was revealed to have been a future Hawk. With the shock driving Hawk mad, he donned Monarch’s armor and fulfilled his destiny. The Monarch armor’s destructive power was even greater than Captain Atom’s, and it allowed him to fire energy blasts, teleport, and absorb energy. Hawk’s power increased even more when he stole the chronal energy of Waverider and became Extant. In this form, Extant had complete mastery over time. This allowed him to age people to dust, summon superhuman armies, and nearly reboot the universe. Although Hawk has since lost these powers and reformed, for a time he was among DC’s most powerful villains.

2) Raven

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The sorceress Raven brought together the second incarnation of the Teen Titans so that they could defeat her father, the all-powerful demon Trigon. On top of being sired by one of the strongest demons in the multiverse, Raven was trained at a young age by the sorcerers of Azarath to become a master of the arcane arts. As one of the mightiest magic users in DC Comics, Raven’s powers are practically unlimited. She can manipulate time, space, emotions, souls, and reality with just the wave of her hand and an incantation. She also possesses the ability to project her Soul Self. This gigantic, indestructible bird can grow bigger than the sun and transport people into a dimension of infinite darkness. And when Raven embraces her demonic half, her power increases to immeasurable degrees. Raven has manipulated a universe-worth of souls, conquered numerous alien worlds, and killed Trigon to save the multiverse from his cruelty.

1) Flash

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Starting as the original Kid Flash, Wally West was a founding member of the original Teen Titans before taking up Barry Allen’s mantle to become the Fastest Man Alive. No one in the DC multiverse has mastered the infinite potential of the Speed Force as well as Wally. With his immense speed, Wally has performed some of the most outlandish feats in comic book history. Wally has outrun the Big Bang, aliens that could instantly teleport, and the concept of death on two separate occasions. He can also vibrate to higher planes of existence, travel throughout the timestream, and punch with the force of a white dwarf star. And when Wally truly pushes himself beyond his preconceived limits, he’s capable of running faster than the Speed Force and threatening to destroy the stability of the infinite multiverse. With his incalculable speed, Wally West is the fastest being in existence and the strongest hero to have ever been a member of the Teen Titans.

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