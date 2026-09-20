7 Times Scarlet Witch Earned Her Role of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme

Scarlet Witch is easily among the most powerful superheroes not just in the Marvel Universe, but in all of comic book history. What she lacks in physical strength she more than makes up for with her unrivaled connection and mastery of magic. Last year she was officially crowned as the new Sorcerer Supreme, and it’s not hard to see why. While initially Scarlet Witch’s hexes were limited to small instances of bad luck, over time she discovered that her powers drew from primordial Chaos Magic, which were granted to her by the eldritch god Cthon. With this power source, Scarlet Witch has accomplished some of the most impressive and devastating feats in Marvel Comics.

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With Chaos Magic, Scarlet Witch is practically a goddess who can with a thought bend all of time, space, minds, souls, and reality to her whim. This immense power often does not mix well with her severe psychological issues. It has frequently caused her to take on the role of villain and cause some of the biggest disasters the Marvel Universe has ever faced. Still, whether as a hero or villain, Scarlet Witch’s magic makes her more than worthy of the title of Sorcerer Supreme.

7) Created Her Sons

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Scarlet Witch may have infinite power, but what she really wants more than anything is a family. This dream has proven difficult for Scarlet Witch because her husband, the Vision, was an android and therefore they couldn’t have their own children. Despite this setback, Scarlet Witch’s desire to have a complete nuclear family led to her making herself pregnant with Chaos Magic. In Vision and the Scarlet Witch Vol.2 #12, she gave birth to the twins Billy and Tommy. If the fact that Scarlet Witch literally created new life with her magic wasn’t crazy enough, the twin boys were forged from fragments of Mephisto’s soul. Mephisto is the Lord of Hell and the most powerful demon in the multiverse, so the fact that Scarlet Witch was able to steal and harness parts of his soul is incredibly impressive. When Master Pandemonium killed Tommy and Billy, they were reincarnated as the superhero teens Wiccan and Speed. The ability to create new life from the pieces of a demon’s soul is something few other reality warpers in Marvel are capable of.

6) Used a Galaxy as a Bullet

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Unlike every other Sorcerer Supreme in history who was granted the position by the all-powerful gods known as the Vishanti, Scarlet Witch took the mantle by force. Naturally, the Vishanti weren’t happy with their divine judgment being overruled by a mere mortal, so they chose the villain Agatha Harkness to be their champion and destroy Scarlet Witch. The cosmic battle between the two god-like enchantresses occurred in Sorcerer Supreme #4. To deal with the Vishanti, Scarlet Witch performed a magical feat that proved to the deities that she had more than enough power to qualify as the Sorcerer Supreme. Scarlet Witch compressed an entire galaxy full of billions of stars and planets into the size of a bullet at the tip of her finger. With this cosmic bullet, Scarlet Witch shot one of the Vishanti and severely injured them. Terrified of Scarlet Witch’s cosmic power, the Vishanti conceded and ran away with their tails between their legs. With this feat, the Vishanti learned that Scarlet Witch isn’t to be trifled with.

5) Reshaped the Graverealm

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Scarlet Witch has plenty of practice when it comes to rewriting reality for the sake of love. In Vision and the Scarlet Witch Vol. 3 #5, the lovers find themselves in the Graverrealm. This realm exists far beyond time and space and is a place of eternal rot, sickness, and death. The Graverrealm is the size of a galaxy and is home to god-like eldritch beings called the Old Ones. After engaging in a battle that saw dozens of planets destroyed, Scarlet Witch managed to defeat one of these Old Ones. Yet, instead of immediately returning to Earth, Scarlet Witch and Vision decide to have a vacation in this hellish realm. With her reality-warping powers, Scarlet Witch reshapes the entirety of the Graverealm into a lush paradise full of beauty and life. And while only one night passed in the main Marvel Universe, the two superhero lovers spent decades together in the rewritten Graverealm. This may be the only instance where Scarlet Witch reshaping reality on such a massive scale didn’t come with disastrous consequences.

4) Created the Waiting Room

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By causing the M-Day catastrophe, Scarlet Witch has done more damage to the mutant race than most villains could dream. Although mutantkind eventually recovered and founded their own nation of Krakoa, Scarlet Witch’s guilt from the consequences of her actions still weighed heavily on her. When the X-Men developed a method to resurrect dead mutants to replenish their numbers, Scarlet Witch granted them a gift in X-Men: Trail of Magneto #5 as a means of atonement for her crimes. With her infinite magic, Scarlet Witch created the Waiting Room, a pocket dimension that exists outside time and space. In this realm, the souls of mutants who have died can wait to be resurrected without fear of becoming lost in the afterlife. That’s right, Scarlet Witch literally made an entirely new dimension that acts as a mutant-only afterlife within the astral plane. Few other beings in Marvel have shown such a mastery over the realm beyond death as to create their own limbo.

3) Rewrote Reality

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Scarlet Witch is a character who’s forever tied to one of her most impressive yet monstrous feats that resulted from her mental breakdown. After the loss of her children drove Scarlet Witch mad and led her to kill several Avengers, her brother Quicksilver manipulated her into remaking the world into a mutant utopia. The result was the House of M storyline, where Scarlet Witch rewrote the Marvel Universe’s entire history so that everyone’s dreams would supposedly come true. In this new world, not only did Scarlet Witch have her children back, but mutants became the ruling class. Magneto ruled as king, and humans were treated as second-class citizens. This reality eventually broke apart when heroes began to regain their memories of their previous lives and rebelled against Scarlet Witch and her imposed reality. Still, Scarlet Witch’s ability to reshape the entire Marvel Universe to her desires is a terrifying feat that shows how absolute power mixed with a fragile mind can have disastrous consequences.

2) Destroyed the Phoenix Force

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In the Avengers vs. X-Men storyline, the Phoenix Force had found its way back to Earth and inhabited the bodies of five X-Men. Ultimately, the conflict came down to the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against Cyclops, who became the new Dark Phoenix. With the power to effortlessly destroy the Earth, Dark Phoenix Cyclops could only be stopped by the equally powerful Scarlet Witch. With the help of Hope Summers, Scarlet Witch managed to overpower Cyclops and purge him of the corrupted Phoenix Force. Even more impressively, when Hope became the Phoenix Force’s new host, Scarlet Witch worked with her to end the entity’s cosmic rampage. With the muttering of “no more Phoenix,” Scarlet Witch used her magic to erase the Phoenix Force from existence. The Phoenix Force embodies multiversal death and rebirth, as well as creation itself. For Scarlet Witch to destroy an omnipotent being like the Phoenix Force shows just how limitless her Chaos Magic is.

1) M-Day

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There are few events in the Marvel Universe more disastrous than M-Day, and Scarlet Witch was its source. This event occurred at the conclusion of the House of M storyline, when Scarlet Witch’s friends and family turned against her upon discovering her role in the rewriting of reality. With the last threads of Scarlet Witch’s mind finally snapping, Scarlet Witch uttered three words that changed everything: “No More Mutants.” With those words, Scarlet Witch’s magic wove throughout all of reality and eradicated over 99% of the X-Gene in the universe, reducing the mutant race to a mere fraction of what it was and killing thousands in the process. However, the results of this spell were almost far worse. Various characters explained that such a massive reality-warping feat, mixed with her insanity, threatened to unravel not only the universe but all of time and space. The spell caused damage to the stability of Marvel’s infinite omniverse that nearly annihilated all of existence. Through sheer luck, Scarlet Witch barely stopped short of committing a genocide on an omniversal scale.