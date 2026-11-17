Superhero redesigns typically go one of two ways. Either the new costume is accepted and praised as a fresh take that captures the spirit of the character, or they are horrible looks that make you question if this is the same character at all. There are plenty of bad designs that simply aren’t appealing, but what’s even worse is when the new look completely misses what made the previous one work, or even worse, misses the point of the character. Today, we’re looking at five DC redesigns that completely fail on the basis of not understanding the character and or their look. Without further ado, let’s dive into DC’s despicable designs.

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5) Flash (2023)

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Wally West’s Flash costume has always been a reflection of his journey. He started wearing a copy of Barry’s, but designed his own updated version when he finally stepped out of his shadow. His 2016 Rebirth suit was beloved for combining his Kid Flash design with his Flash costume, but as sad as people were to see it go, it was hard to complain about Wally once again wearing his classic costume as he took over as the main Scarlet Speedster. However, the same can’t be said for his costume for the first run in The Flash (2023), which involved big swathes of black, various specks of yellow, and a redesigned cowl.

Simply put, there’s way too much going on with this design. Wally’s costumes, and most iconic costumes in general, are typically simple but effective, as they are meant to be drawn in a variety of different ways, dozens of times a month. This is especially true for Wally, who is in constant motion and has a massive character investment in his costume specifically. The black bits also seem arbitrarily thrown on and break up the red in the strangest ways. The Flash has always been a character who rocked the brightest colors he could, and while this provides contrast, it doesn’t really look right on Wally. Especially when he’s at rest. Overall, a fine suit, but definitely not a Flash suit.

4) New 52 Lobo

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This redesign didn’t just give us a new costume, but an entirely new character. Lobo’s New 52 incarnation is infamous for revealing that the bastich we know and love was actually an imposter, insisting that the real Lobo was what looks to be an edgy teenager’s original character. Lobo has one of the most distinctly ’90s designs of all time, and that works in his favor. The original was a hulking, leather-jacket-wearing alien biker who rode a space motorcycle and used a massive spiked chain as a weapon. It’s over-the-top and explosive to the point of circling back around to being cool. He works because he’s a living relic who embodies all the zany, insane energy that saturated ’90s comics.

The new Lobo threw all of that away, becoming a former palace guard who mourned the death of his planet and served as a bounty hunter while still maintaining that former sense of nobility, in a way. He has a much sleeker, more modern design that was meant to be cool and intimidating to a current audience. In other words, this version threw away everything that made Lobo actually work, keeping nothing fans actually went to a Lobo comic for. Worst of all, this design screams that it wants to be taken seriously, which is the last thing Lobo should ever be. It missed the entire point of why people like Lobo, and it’s no mistake fans like to treat this like a painful memory from middle school.

3) Modern Kyle Rayner

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Kyle is an artist at his core, and that means that he’s never been shy about redesigning his costume. He was the first Green Lantern to massively change the uniform, adding a crab-like mask and armored forearms that felt fresh and unique at the time. His new design draws clear inspiration from that, effectively being a modernized version of it. It has all the same colors in all the same places, but the armor has been smoothed out and flattened into normal cloth. It’s a much cleaner redesign and new take on his classic costume, and it’s an awesome design for sure, but while it’s a great look, it isn’t a great look for Kyle.

Kyle has one of the most distinct styles in DC, and he’s never been nervous to flaunt that, but this doesn’t match that. Everything is too clean and derivative of what he’s done before, to the point where it feels like someone trying to emmulate Kyle’s instead of something he would make himself. The biggest show is in the mask. Kyle is famous for his unique brand of masks that would never fly with any other hero, but here he has a standard Green Lantern domino mask that’s shrunk and even shows his eyes. The crab-mask is an essential part of Kyle’s design, but this new one is clearly trying to be more standard, which goes against everything that makes Kyle’s best designs work.

2) ’90s Fate

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Doctor Fate’s design has remained largely consistent throughout his history. Sure, there are definitely changes as his comics evolve, but beyond changing the Helm of Fate’s shape from its earliest days, the vast majority of his designs only change details, not anything major about the suit itself. That is not the case for whatever the heck happened to him in the ’90s. The Helm of Fate was melted down to forge a dagger and Ankh-shaped throwing stars. This came about when Kent and Inza Nelson, both of whom have been Doctor Fate before, hired Jared Stevens to retrieve the artifacts of Fate, only for them both to be rejected and killed, while Jared was imbued with magical energy and did the previously mentioned forging.

This is the single most ’90s comic books thing I have ever seen. Words fail me when I try to describe this character, because it’s like the people writing him had a checklist of every terrible trope from that era and made sure to get them all. Nothing about this screams Doctor Fate at all, and Jared even dropped the doctor title entirely. It was a clear attempt to draw in a new audience with dark, edgy action, but all it did was alienate every actual fan. This design was an attempt to entirely rewrite Doctor Fate’s character, which is a slap in the face to everyone who actually enjoys the character, and definitely the worst type of redesign.

1) Drake

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Tim Drake needs a new direction, that much is clear. He’s been stuck in limbo for nearly two decades now, torn between his past as Robin and his need to find a new identity, unable to maintain the role while Damian exists. Brian Michael Bendis attempted to give Tim exactly the new identity he needed, but went about it in the worst way. Instead of Robin, Tim became Drake, donning a brown and yellow costume that couldn’t look more generic if it tried. The biggest issue with this redesign is that it does nothing to actually give Tim what he needs while providing bland, boring alternatives.

For starters, the brown costume doesn’t stand out at all. It’s bland and boring to the point of being repulsive, and he even kept his Robin mask, which exacerbates the issue even more. The biggest problem, of course, is that Drake is just his name. Instead of giving him a new superheroic identity, they just chose his last name, which is the laziest way possible that doesn’t actually carve him out anything new, as fans would just assume you were specifying who you mean when you say it. This wasn’t even Tim’s idea, as he stole it from an evil version of himself. This redesign didn’t give Tim anything. If anything, it felt like it was made purposefully to call out all the problems he has while addressing none of them, leaving him in a worse spot than before.

Redesigns can be hard, but doing them right can be incredible, such as Batman’s new blue costume in Batman (2025). Which recent DC redesign do you think works perfectly? Let us know in the comments below!