5 DC and Marvel Heroes Who Prove the Two Universes Aren’t So Different

Marvel and DC are the two big names in superhero comics, and they each have a distinct style, but they also share plenty of similarities. Specifically, the Big Two have heroes who fill the same general role across both universes, each either standing for the same principles, starring in the same type of stories, or filling a specific archetype that comics can revolve around. Today, we’re going to take a look at five heroes from each company and discuss exactly how they reflect each other, and how they build the same atmosphere despite rarely, if ever, interacting. So, with all that said, let’s dissect DC and Marvel’s reflecting heroes.

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5) Superman / Captain America

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Let’s start with the most obvious comparison in the books. Superman and Captain America are both the world’s greatest inspirations, standing as the epitome of heroism that everyone else strives to emulate. Everyone knows that, when the chips are down, they can turn to these two for guidance on how to save the day. They are truly incorruptible souls, to the point where their inherent goodness shines like a beacon when their souls are put to the test. Of course, they also both embody the style of heroism specific to their respective companies. Superman is the very concept of hope personified, while Captain America is the same for the pursuit of truth and freedom.

Importantly, they also share many similarities when the masks come off. Clark Kent and Steve Rogers were both young men who wanted nothing more than to help others. Clark had incredible powers, and Steve was as weak and sickly as could be, and both were isolated for it, yet both kept going and sticking to their beliefs, even when the world considered them old-fashioned. At the end of the day, Clark and Steve are two men who are trying their best to help everyone, and all of their heroism stems from that.

4) Batman / Iron Man

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Another classic combo is that of Batman and Iron Man. While the previous duo meshes on a fundamental and thematic level, these two are more of a comparison of filling similar roles. They are their world’s premier billionaire superheroes, using their vast fortune to fund their crusade against criminals everywhere. They’re the first people other superheroes call when something needs paid for, and that definitely includes the number one superhero teams of their worlds. To make up for the fact that they lack powers, they make use of their vast arsenal of advanced technology, though Tony is definitely more reliant on that than Bruce.

More than anything, however, both Batman and Iron Man are examples of the arrogant genius trope. Ninety-nine out of a hundred times, they are the smartest person in the room, and tend to be everyone’s first thought when a problem in their area of expertise arises. However, they don’t make it easy to work with them, as both Bruce and Tony can be genuine terrors. Bruce is a paranoid control freak, and Tony is an arrogant control freak. Yet, despite their faults, they give their all to being heroes, and that makes everyone rely on them. They definitely star in different types of stories, but they call upon much of the same beats.

3) Wonder Woman / Thor

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Wonder Woman and Thor are DC and Marvel’s window into divinity. Each draws inspiration from a fantasized version of real-world ancient religions, adapting their history and myths into modern, superheroic style. Similarly, both follow the gentle warrior persona, where they are people raised for war and combat, but who choose to instead pursue peace and harmony when they are able. Of course, we also cannot forget that both wield an iconic magical artifact that reveals something about either the wielder or the one it is used on, being the Lasso of Truth and Mjolnir, respectively.

In a broader storytelling sense, these two are the heroes chosen to lead fantasy-inspired adventures. Despite being two of the most iconic superheroes around, they’re fairly unlikely to star in traditional superhero stories that don’t involve their mythological roots in some capacity. Wonder Woman and Thor alike are divine fantasy protagonists who happen to double as superheroes, battling as only warriors of their caliber can against everything from creatures of myth to the gods themselves.

2) Mister Terrific / Mister Fantastic

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Beyond their similar names, which is genuinely a coincidence, both of these doctors who go by Mister share a lot of similar traits. They are both among the highest echelon of intellect in their universes, arguably being the smartest men in the world. They are the de facto scientists that even the other smartest characters in their universes turn to when a miracle machine needs to be built. While Reed has owned that role for decades, Mister Terrific only stepped into it in the last decade or so. He even led his own Fantastic Four-inspired team called the Terrifics, and after the DCU’s Superman movie catapulted him to fame, he truly became DC’s number one intellect.

More importantly than their raw smarts, however, is how they embody a different type of heroism. Reed and Michael both reject the idea that the world cannot be understood by science, looking past things like the soul and magic as things they have yet to explain. Traditionally, characters with this mindset tend to lean towards pessimism and villainy, but Mister Fantastic and Mister Terrific are among some of the most staunch heroes there could ever be. They show that pure logic doesn’t need to reject humanity. They prove that anyone can be a hero, and that anyone can use science to do good.

1) Nightwing / Spider-Man

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Nightwing and Spider-Man might not seem similar on the surface, but when you dig into what they represent and how they’ve evolved, it becomes clear that they draw inspiration from each other. Both started as trend-setting young heroes, with Dick being the first sidekick and Peter the first teenage superhero on his own. The audience watched them grow up and develop, using a unique acrobatic fighting style and slinging more jokes than any villain could stomach. They’re even both inspired directly by Superman and Captain America, respectively, becoming heroes who are as inspiring as the people they’ve looked up to since childhood.

Their biggest comparison is in their narrative arcs. Both Peter and Dick used to have pretty serious chips on their shoulders, but as they aged, they learned to let go of their rage and turn that into fuel to be even more inspiring heroes. Now, there’s almost nobody the superhero community trusts more. Everyone turns to them when the chips are down, knowing that if either of these two is on your side, you’re in the right. They are the next generation’s top hero and leaders, even taking command of major teams of other heroes. Spider-Man and Nightwing would fit together perfectly, and their growth isn’t anywhere close to done yet.

Which Marvel/DC duo do you think reflects each other the most? Let us know in the comments below!