5 Versions of Hulk Who Made Savage Hulk Look Weak in Comparison

Infernal Hulk is one of the most powerful versions of Hulk to ever appear in comics, and he makes his Savage Hulk persona look weak in comparison. This is also nothing new. Even though Hulk is one of the most powerful Marvel Comics characters in history, the company has always tried to make Hulk even more powerful, which often creates what is nearly an unstoppable force of nature. Many of these instances also go a long way toward making Hulk more of an antagonistic force than he was ever meant to be when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced him to the world of comics.

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There have been several transformations that have kept Hulk centered in the area of Marvel Comics horror stories, and they involve versions of the green giant that can beat most heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe. Some of these forms are also planet-threatening beings who could break the entire Earth if left to run rampant.

5) Titan

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Titan made his debut in Hulk #6 (2022) by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley. This version of Hulk appeared when an entity that wore Betty Ross’s face took over Starship Hulk, and Titan emerged as a 30-foot charcoal-black creature with red energy blazing from its spine, eyes, and mouth. Marvel called it the deadliest Hulk in Marvel history in its promotions for the storyline, and it turned Hulk into a beast that was more similar to Doomsday from DC Comics than anything else.

Titan siphons gamma energy from creatures it devours, overpowers the gamma-mutated Abominations, and rips control away from Bruce Banner. This is clearly more dangerous than Savage Hulk because Bruce Banner is always trying to keep control of Hulk when he rages out, but Titan is what happens when Hulk’s rage reaches a point beyond anything that Banner could ever control. Banner himself said that Titan is a being who can never be controlled by anyone.

4) World Breaker Hulk

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World Breaker Hulk is what happens when grief and anger overcome Hulk, and his power levels go above and beyond anything that Savage Hulk did before this. This version of Hulk was betrayed by his own allies and friends as the Illuminati banished him from Earth and shot him to what they thought was an abandoned planet where Hulk would live in peace away from everyone. They missed the planet, and he ended up on Sakaar, where he was turned into a gladiator and eventually the savior of the planet. This all ended in tragedy when a bomb exploded and killed Hulk’s wife.

Hulk took his Warbound allies to Earth to seek revenge, blaming the Illuminati for the tragedy. Angered at the betrayal and the death of his wife, Hulk made Iron Man, Reed Richards, Black Bolt, and Doctor Strange pay for their betrayal, and no one could stop World Breaker Hulk, not even when Sentry was called in for assistance. The scariest thing about this version of Hulk is that he had Savage Hulk’s power and intelligence. No one could beat or even come close to stopping Hulk, and it only ended when Hulk reverted to Bruce Banner and ended the fight himself.

3) Immortal Hulk

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Immortal Hulk debuted with Immortal Hulk #1 (2018) by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett. This series, with Hulk turned into a more supernatural version of Hulk, ran for 50 issues. This was the series that really focused on the Green Door and the Below-Place. This changed Hulk’s mythology as well as that of every other gamma-powered hero and villain in Marvel Comics, where none of them could die and would just go to the Below-Place and then return to life through the Green Door. The immortality added to his mythos showed why Hulk is so resilient, even beyond his powers.

This also changed things to a more horror-based concept than anything until Infernal Hulk. Even if Hulk dies, he will always return every night, and no one can actually beat him or end his threat. Immortal Hulk defeated Ghost Rider, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, and She-Hulk, and destroyed Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor. It all ended with Immortal Hulk actually showing grace when he realized the One Below All had possessed the Leader and helped end the horrors from that realm once and for all.

2) Maestro

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Maestro debuted in The Incredible Hulk: Future Imperfect #1 (1992), a two-issue prestige miniseries by Peter David and George Pérez. He is a future version of Hulk who rules a dystopian city called Dystopia in the future following a nuclear apocalypse. He has Bruce Banner’s intelligence, Hulk’s strength, and a lack of morals when it comes to any other survivor. He is smarter and stronger than Savage Hulk, and it took Hulk tricking him to beat him in that storyline.

Years later, there was a new storyline with Maestro that showed his origin story in which he rose to power. He beat every surviving hero who crossed him, and the one hero who did beat him, Hercules, was killed when Maestro used his brains to trick the Prince of Power into letting down his guard. Maestro is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics history, and there wasn’t a way that Savage Hulk could beat Maestro without using trickery.

1) Infernal Hulk

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There isn’t a version of Hulk that is more powerful than Infernal Hulk. While this is a new version of Hulk, and the storyline hasn’t come to a conclusion yet, this is a version of Hulk who it doesn’t look like anyone can beat. He is so powerful that Earth’s heroes actually went looking for Marvel Comics’ version of God, the One Above All, to help because they found no way to even slow him down.

Infernal Hulk debuted in Infernal Hulk #1 (2025) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein. The ancient evil called the Eldest separates Bruce Banner from the Hulk and takes control of Hulk’s body, and Banner is left unpowered. Infernal Hulk is 10 times the monster that Earth’s heroes ever thought Savage Hulk could be. He actually ripped Savage Hulk and Bruce Banner apart, showing the gap in power. This will all come to an end in “Hulk War,” and it looks to prove that Infernal Hulk might be even deadlier than Immortal Hulk or World Breaker Hulk.

What do you think the most powerful version of Hulk is? Is there a version we might have forgotten? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.