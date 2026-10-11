5 Midnight Sons Comic Book Storylines That Could Be Perfect for the MCU

With Ghost Rider coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2028 with Ryan Gosling in the lead role, it looks like it might just be a matter of time before the Midnight Sons show up as well. While the long-awaited Blade movie was cancelled, with Mahershala Ali leaving the role behind, the hints that a team-up movie of supernatural beings is coming continue to rise. From the sound of it, Ghost Rider will be joined by other supernatural characters already introduced, including Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, Elsa Bloodstone, and Black Knight as part of the rumored team. Blade should also be part of this, with a new actor stepping into the role, and with Mephisto already in the MCU, they have the perfect enemy.

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What the Midnight Sons do in the MCU is another question. There are early storylines that showed how the Midnight Sons formed, as well as events where they were called into action when the world needed them the most to choose from. However, the one thing that people need to understand about the Midnight Sons is that they never get along, and some of their best stories have them fighting each other as well.

5) “Siege of Darkness”

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“Siege of Darkness” was the third big Midnight Sons crossover series, and it went on sale in 1993 across 17 different issues. The books included here were Nightstalkers, Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme, Marvel Comics Presents, Morbius, Darkhold, and Spirits of Vengeance. The villains that brought the team together were Lilith, the Mother of Demons, and Zarathos, the demon who was once bonded to Johnny Blaze as Ghost Rider. Both of them want the Medallion of Power.

This storyline saw the Midnight Sons broken up into three factions, with Ghost Rider leading one of them. The problem is that Morbius was possessed by a Lilin and turned into Bloodthirst. This story destroyed Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, and even after the Midnight Sons used the Medallion of Power to exile Lilith, a group called the Fallen, working with Zarathos, steps up to keep the battle going. The rumors indicate that Wong could be the one who forms the Midnight Sons in the MCU, and this could be a great reason why he needs them.

4) “Blood Hunt”

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The “Blood Hunt” storyline is one that is Midnight Sons-adjacent and could be a perfect way to introduce Blade to the MCU because the Mahershala Ali movie never got made. This included a five-issue Blood Hunt miniseries and also tied into Blade, Doctor Strange, Dracula: Blood Hunt, Black Panther: Blood Hunt, Avengers, Vengeance of the Moon Knight, and Miles Morales: Spider-Man. The story sees vampire factions block out the sun and then start a global uprising.

The big twist is that the ancient vampire Varnae is behind this, and he has secretly possessed Blade and has turned the Daywalker into Marvel’s most dangerous villain. This series saw the Avengers battling the possessed Blade while Doctor Strange made a terrible deal with Doctor Doom that led to the later “One World Under Doom” storyline. Once Ghost Rider is introduced, the Midnight Sons movie could see Blade’s introduction as a former antihero who is possessed and needs the other supernatural heroes to stop him and save the world.

3) “Midnight Massacre”

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“Midnight Massacre” is a five-part Midnight Sons crossover storyline from 1993 that played out in Nightstalkers, Ghost Rider, Darkhold: Pages from the Book of Sins, Morbius: The Living Vampire, and Ghost Rider/Blaze: Spirits of Vengeance. The premise sees Blade hunting for a Darkhold page that can end all occult beings. However, when Blade speaks the incantation, he becomes the demonic Switchblade, and he can now absorb the powers of every supernatural being he kills. This is the second Midnight Sons storyline on this list where Blade ends up possessed.

With Mahershala Ali gone and the MCU seeming to have no idea how to introduce Blade, bringing him in as a possessed villain is as good an idea as any. While the story from “Blood Hunt” might be a little too rich for the MCU to risk on a supernatural Marvel series, “Midnight Massacre” could allow Marvel to bring in the Midnight Sons with a lower-budget horror storyline. Switchblade even kills Johnny Blaze in this storyline, and this is a short storyline that could make a great movie.

2) “Rise of the Midnight Sons”

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If there is one storyline that could be perfect to introduce the Midnight Sons to the MCU, it is the story titled “Rise of the Midnight Sons.” This was a 1992 storyline that began in Ghost Rider and played out through Ghost Rider/Blaze: Spirits of Vengeance, Morbius: The Living Vampire, Darkhold, and Nightstalkers. The story starts when Ghost Rider gets a vision that Lilith, Mother of All Demons, is being resurrected and will send her demonic offspring, the Lilin, to conquer Earth.

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The Midnight Sons were referred to as The Nine, and they included Blade, Morbius, Danny Ketch (as Ghost Rider), Johnny Blaze (as a human), Frank Drake, Hannibal King, Vicki Montesi, Louise Hastings, and Sam Buchanan. This was actually the comic book storyline that inspired the 2022 Midnight Suns video game, and that could make it a great inspiration for the MCU as well. This is a perfect origin story, so there might not be a better adaptation for the team’s debut in the MCU, and all the main supernatural heroes could easily fit in here in place of some of the lesser-known members of The Nine.

1) “Damnation”

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One of the best storylines with the Midnight Sons of the past decaade came in the Doctor Strange storyline “Damnation.” This 2018 storyline tied into several Marvel Comics series and involved Mephisto as the main villain. After the events of “Secret Empire,” Las Vegas was sent to Hell after its destruction. Doctor Strange saved it and brought it back, but there was a problem. When Las Vegas was sent to Hell, it ended up in Mephisto’s realm, so when Strange brought it back, Mephisto returned with it and claimed it still belonged to him.

Mephisto then built Hotel Inferno and turned several members of the Avengers into Ghost Rider-like beings. Doctor Strange then lost a card game to Mephisto and ended up confronted by Wong, while Mephisto also lifted Ghost Rider’s curse and banished him from the tower. Wong is rumored to be putting together the Midnight Sons in the MCU, and Mephisto is already there, so this could be perfect. Wong put this team together as well, with Blade, Doctor Voodoo, Elsa Bloodstone, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, Iron Fist, Scarlet Spider, and Man-Thing. This Midnight Sons storyline is tailor-made and ready to go.

What is your favorite Midnight Sons story from Marvel Comics? Let us know what story you think would be the best way to introduce the Midnight Sons to the MCU in the comments below.