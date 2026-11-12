Loved Godzilla Minus Zero? These 5 Comics Deliver More Monster Mayhem

Godzilla: Minus Zero has just hit theaters and proved to be more than a worthy sequel to the Oscar-winning original film Godzilla: Minus One that reimagined the King of the Monsters’ first rampage through post-World War II Japan. The film manages to capture and even elevate the action, horror, and heart of Godzilla: Minus One. And if you’ve seen the movie, you’re undoubtedly looking for even more content revolving around the giant irradiated reptile. Luckily, Godzilla’s status as one of the most iconic characters of the modern age has given him a massive presence in the comic book industry. Companies like Marvel, IDW, and Dark Horse have delivered some of Godzilla’s most action-packed storylines, proving why he’s considered the King of the Monsters.

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Godzilla has been a pop culture phenomenon ever since he first rampaged through Tokyo in 1954. With such an iconic character, it’s no wonder that Godzilla has frequently appeared as the star of several comics. These are some of the greatest Godzilla comic storylines of all time that fans of Godzilla: Minus Zero will also love.

5) Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In 1977, Godzilla declared war against the entire Marvel Universe. The 24-issue Godzilla: King of the Monsters series begins with the titular lizard being freed from ice by a nuclear explosion. But instead of attacking Japan, Godzilla goes on a continent-spanning rampage through the United States. This leads Godzilla to battle other giant monsters such as the Sasquatch Yetrigar, Beta-Beast, and Red Ronin. Of course, what everyone remembers about this series is that the King of the Monsters battles some of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes. Yet despite the best efforts of S.H.I.E.L.D., Devil Dinosaur, the Fantastic Four, and the Avengers, no one could take down Godzilla. Ironically, the world’s only hope ends up being a little Japanese boy who argues for Godzilla’s innocence. This series was Godzilla’s first crossover comic, and it inspired many future crossovers with other characters, such as Superman, Power Rangers, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, and even Romeo and Juliet.

4) Terror of Godzilla

Image Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse’s manga-style six-issue mini-series Terror of Godzilla centers on the King of the Monsters who once again attacks Japan. This comic is based on the hit 1984 film The Return of Godzilla. It begins with a reporter who is investigating a mysterious collision that nearly sinks a Japanese fishing boat. His investigation leads to the discovery that a Russian nuclear submarine had been mysteriously destroyed. As evidence mounts, the people of Japan come to the horrifying realization that Godzilla has returned, and he’s heading straight for them. Soon enough, Godzilla stomps onto Japan’s shores once again. In typical Godzilla fashion, he leaves a trail of mass destruction as he attacks nuclear plants and makes a path of devastation on his way towards Tokyo. This leads to the Japanese military to unleash its full force in an attempt to kill the beast once and for all. Terror of Godzilla masterfully recaptures the horrifying nature of Godzilla that made his 1954 film debut so memorable and timeless.

3) Godzilla: Cataclysm

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

The Godzilla franchise has always has had giant kaiju rampaging and battling one another, leaving entire cities decimated. However, the IDW mini-series Godzilla: Cataclysm asks what would happen if Godzilla and the rest of his kind never stopped. Set in a post-apocalyptic timeline, a devastating event called the Titan War left the entire planet in ruins and humanity on the brink of extinction. With kaiju freely wandering the planet and destroying everything in their paths, the few remaining humans are reduced to scavengers. When a group of people discovers a piece of the giant plant monster Biollante, they believe that they can use it to restore the world’s greenery. However, the malevolent kaiju Destroyah emerges to wipe out Earth’s last remnants of life. Like the best Godzilla stories, the titular King of the Monsters is a destructive anti-hero who works for and against humanity. Few Godzilla stories have had such widespread destruction.

2) Godzilla in Hell

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

With a monster that has caused as much death and destruction as Godzilla, it’s no wonder he’d end up in Hell after he died. IDW’s Godzilla in Hell series delivers on its title: after a climactic battle against SpaceGodzilla, the King of the Monsters dies, and his soul plummets to the pits of Hell. However, the moment Godzilla sees the gates of Hell, his first instinct is to blow them up with his atomic breath and declare war on the afterlife itself. As Godzilla carves his way through Hell, he battles some of the underworld’s biggest and most powerful demons. Godzilla also clashes with demonic versions of enemies long since dead, like King Ghidorah and Destroyah. The radioactive kaiju even finds himself haunted by the millions of innocent people he’s killed over the years. And to top it all off, once Godzilla is done with Hell, he turns his attention to attacking Heaven itself. With every issue featuring different artists, Godzilla in Hell is an outlandish and stellar tale.

1) Godzilla: The Half-Century War

Image Courtesy of IDW Publishing

Celebrated as one of the greatest Godzilla stories ever written, IDW’s Godzilla: The Half-Century War embodies everything that has allowed the character to persevere for over 70 years. The story follows Japanese soldier Ota Murakami and his five encounters with Godzilla over 50 years. Having seen firsthand Godzilla’s destructive capability when he first attacked Japan in 1954, Murakami swore to kill the beast and avenge those who died. Like the classic story of Moby Dick, this comic tackles complex themes of trauma and revenge as Murakami’s obsession with destroying Godzilla consumes every part of his life. Over 50 years, Murakami also sees other kaiju emerge, like King Ghidorah, Gigan, Rodan, and Mothra. He even pilots MechaGodzilla to try to kill Godzilla. Overall, Godzilla: The Half-Century War masterfully explores how Godzilla and other kaiju impact humanity. At the same time, the miniseries celebrates the entire Godzilla franchise and his legacy as the ultimate force of nature.

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