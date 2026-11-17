Nightwing is one of the most important characters in superhero history. Dick Grayson first appeared waaaay back in 1940’s Detective Comics #38, the first teen sidekick in comics. He became an indelible part of pop culture; there’s an argument that can be made that Batman never would have been popular as he is today without Robin. Dick would spend decades at the Dark Knight’s side, always one of the most popular characters around. In 1980, he joined the cast of New Teen Titans, the book that changed the fortunes of DC Comics and led Robin to becoming Nightwing. Since then, he’s had quite a career, acting as the Trinity’s NCO and one of the most respected leaders in the superhero community. However, there always feels like something is missing.

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No matter how many times his successes are pointed out, no matter how many times creators position him in top spots, he never really feels like the kind of iconic leader DC tells us he is. Nightwing is definitely important and popular, but if we’re being honest, he’s a bit overrated. Nightwing is an amazing hero, but these five reasons prove that he is overrated.

5) He’s Never Had a Great Justice League Run

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The Justice League is DC’s greatest team. The group first debuted back in 1960, bringing together the greatest heroes of DC Comics at the time – Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, the Flash, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter. However, sidekicks didn’t get to join the team, which would lead Robin to start his own group, the Teen Titans. He became Nightwing with the Titans and would lead the adult versions of the group. Nightwing was a Titan, not a Leaguer, and other than being a reserve member, he rarely appeared with that group.

All of this would change after Final Crisis, when Bruce Wayne was “killed” by Darkseid. Dick would end up taking the cowl and a new Justice League was brought together to deal with attacks by Prometheus. Dick ended up becoming leader of the team, but there was a problem. Justice League: Cry for Justice began this new era, but fans were turned off almost immediately. It started off the run on the worst possible foot and no one has tried to make Nightwing a member of the League since.

4) He’s a More Limited Vigilante Than His Mentor

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Bruce Wayne watched his parents bleed out on the cold concrete of Crime Alley, changing his life forever, leading to him becoming Batman. Wayne went to the circus years later when it came to Gotham and watched as the Flying Graysons were gunned down under the big top, their son forced to watch his parents die. Dick and Bruce were suddenly inextricably linked, leading to the Dynamic Duo becoming the protectors of Gotham City. Batman trained Robin to be the best of the best and he learned his lessons well, becoming one of the most formidable heroes out there.

Nightwing is an amazing vigilante. He’s one of the best fighters around, a great leader, a smart detective and strategist, someone that everyone looks up to. However, he’s just not on the same level as the Dark Knight. Batman can invent just about anything and is used to dealing with the biggest threats in the multiverse. Dick rarely gets to take the lead on situations like that and he doesn’t have the scientific know-how of his mentor. He’s great at what he does, but he’ll never actually reach Batman’s level.

3) His Biggest Stories Aren’t Actually Nightwing Stories

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Nightwing has starred in some amazing stories over the decades. His years with Batman in the Golden and Silver Age is a little kiddie, as was the style of the time, but still have their charms. The Bronze Age saw him grow as a character, leading to him becoming Nightwing in the pages of New Teen Titans. Since then, he’s had numerous solo series, with the latest volume of Nightwing being the one of the longest running Big Two books without a re-numbering currently being published. However, I want you to do something for me.

Think of the best Nightwing stories. How many of them are actually Nightwing stories? “The Judas Contract” and “Who Is Donna Troy?” are two of the finest moments ever in comics, but they’re Titans stories. If you love something like Batman and Robin (Vol. 1) or “The Black Mirror”, those are Batman stories. While I will admit that the current Dan Watters Nightwing run (with legendary artist Denys Cowan joining him for some jawdropping art) has stories with the potential to stand the test of time, too many of the best Nightwing stories aren’t actually Nightwing stories.

2) He Only Has One Memorable Villain

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For years as Robin, Nightwing fought the most dangerous villains in Gotham City alongside Batman. As a Teen Titan, he’d end up fighting against Deathstroke, Brother Blood, Trigon, and many more. Eventually, his popularity would make him a solo star and that meant that he was going to need his own rogues gallery. Nightwing got his first miniseries in 1995 and a year later got his own ongoing. He moved to Blüdhaven and was introduced to a whole new group of bad guys, with his main villain being Blockbuster II, the smarter brother of the original super strong berserker. More villains would be introduced over the course of various series’, giving him a full of roster of bad guys.

However, there’s really only one that every fan can name and that’s Blockbuster. In fact, when it comes right down to it, most fans would actually think that Deathstroke is his most famous villain, since his ongoings aren’t as popular as some like New Teen Titans was. Nightwing does fight Batman villains, but the fact that we still call them Batman villains really says it all. Nightwing’s bad guys are mostly forgettable and that’s something of a major problem for a character that we’re being told is one of the most important heroes in the DC Multiverse.

1) He Will Always Be in Batman’s Shadow

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The Bat-Family are comics’ most formidable vigilantes and Nightwing is their very capable second in command. He was the first member brought in and earned his place at the top of the group, helping protect Gotham and the world from the worst of the worst. When Batman can’t step up for some reason, he’s the one that everyone looks to for guidance. He’s become an interlocutor for the Trinity, acting as their mouthpiece or as the person who others are more willing to talk to. In a lot of ways, he’s still Batman’s sidekick, doing all of the work that the Caped Crusader doesn’t want to or won’t do.

As great as Nightwing is, as much as he’s established his own name, he’s still in the shadow of the bat. Now, an argument can be made that every superhero is in the shadow of Batman and that’s valid, but it’s held back Nightwing especially. While we don’t think of him as Batman’s partner anymore, he’s still always standing behind him and to the side.

Do you think Nightwing is overrated, underrated, or just plain rated? Do you think that he is that guy or does he need more work? Sound off in the comment section below.