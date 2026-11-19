The DCU is in flux right now. Warner Brothers Discovery was bought by SkyDance and DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran were let go. SkyDance has a very different way of looking at the world than the former heads of DC Studios and many DC fans aren’t looking forward to what we’re about to get, which is going to be headed by former MCU producer Jeremy Latcham. DC Comics is the original home of the superhero and the fact that its cinematic universes have had so many problems is frustrating for a lot of fans. The DCU looked to be something different, because Gunn understood what DC is, but as usual in the real world, money always wins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Comics created a multiverse full of hope, with Superman at its center, and one thing that the DCU was missing was the multiverse. DC made multiverses popular and the fact that we got none of those alternate Earths in the movies is sad. DC has always been home to the best alternate Earths and if the DCU wants to grow, they need to bring them in. These five DC Earths need to show up on the big screen, showing fans why DC is so amazing.

5) DCeased Earth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Zombies became huge in comics thanks to Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead and Marvel Zombies. DC would join the zombie comic craze with 2010’s Blackest Night, and then would leave the undead alone until 2019’s DCeased. This book saw the Anti-Life Equation get into Cyborg’s systems during a battle on Apokolips. When he returned to Earth, it uploaded itself into every piece of tech on the planet and began infecting people using their phones and computers. The heroes had to deal with an unending surge of the dead, leading to the sequels DCeased: A Good Day to Die, DCeased: Unkillables, DCeased: Hope at World’s End, DCeased: Dead Planet, and DCeased: War of the Gods.

MCU fans got to see Marvel Zombies in animate action, so it would be perfect for the DCU to bring in their equivalent. It’s a great setting for stories and it uses characters that even the most casual of DC fans would know. DC’s alternate Earth game is strong and the DCeased Earth would be perfect to show new fans what the DC Multiverse can be. DC Studios is seemingly going in a more family-friendly direction, but DCeased would still be perfect for the films.

4) Earth-Three

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Earth-Two was the first DC Earth. I know it seems counterintuitive, but go with it. Next came Earth-One, starting in 1956’s Showcase #4. The two would have their first crossover in The Flash #123, then the Justice League would meet the Justice Society in Justice League of America #21. Eight issues later, we’d get the third Earth, Earth-Three. On this Earth, evil always won. The Justice League of this world was the Crime Syndicate, with Ultraman, Owlman, Superwoman, Power Ring, and Johnny Quick in the places of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and the Flash. The team would become one of the most dangerous villainous forces in the multiverse.

Earth-Three has been around for over 60 years now and it’s one of the most important Earths in DC history. It’s a place where Lex Luthor is a superhero, fighting against the forces of evil. It’s a world where the people we call villains are usually dead, because they tried to stand against the Crime Syndicate. There’s so much to explore on Earth-Three and it could give the DCU numerous good stories.

3) Kingdom Come Earth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC Studios has decades of stories to adapt and many of the best of them are related to the multiverse. One of the most beloved of all time is Kingdom Come, by Mark Waid and Alex Ross. On this Earth, Superman ended up retiring as a new violent breed of heroes took over, followed by the rest of his generation. A massive disaster brings them out of retirement, but shadowy forces have decided that the last thing they want around is the Justice League, including a former ally with a plan that no one sees coming. It’s a legendary story, and DC has returned to it several times over the decades.

Kingdom Come hasn’t even had an animated adaptation, but that makes sense because of the art style. It’s tailor-made for live-action adaptations and if the DCU wants to make a huge splash, this story is the way to go. If the new DC Studios want to reassure old fans, they need to remember this alternate Earth. It’s one of DC’s most important and the best way to show that the new regime cares about what the fans want.

2) Earth-21

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC Comics birthed the Silver Age of Comics in Showcase #4 and it’s become one of the most important eras of the publisher. It was a new beginning for its heroes and while going back to read it now can reveal that it’s not always amazing, it helped set the idea of what DC Comics was in the minds of readers. In the modern day, many creators have gone back to Silver Age DC, setting stories there and writing them in a more realistic style. These stories can be pretty excellent and one of the best of them is The New Frontier, from the late great Darwyn Cooke.

The book told the tale of the new age of heroes beginning, with Hal Jordan, Barry Allen, and the other greats of the Silver Age joining Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman in the battle against evil, as a mysterious new threat emerges from the shadows of World War II. It took place on Earth-21 and it’s perfect for the new DCU. Latcham has talked about wanting to make movies that appeal to a broader audience. He means conservatives, basically, and putting out an Earth based on the ’50s and ’60s is something that the conservatives will love.

1) Earth-Two

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Earth-Two is the original home of DC’s superheroes. This is the Earth where the stories took place from 1938 to 1956, with Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman working alongside the Justice Society of America to battle evil. Earth-Two would return in 1961, with Jay Garrick showing up on Earth-One, followed by the Justice Society. From 1961 to 1986, when the old multiverse ended, Earth-Two was a favorite of fans, with books like All-Star Comics, Infinity Inc., and numerous back-up stories set on the Earth. DC tried to bring it back in 2011 during the New 52, but it faded away again.

The DC Multiverse is back in the comics, but Earth-Two doesn’t really have a place anymore, since the Golden Age heroes all live on the prime Earth. However, bringing it into the DCU makes perfect sense. While we know that the history of superheroes of the DCU stretch far back into the past, we still don’t know how it all worked. Bringing in Earth-Two would be a snap and could help set the DCU apart.

What alternate Earths do you think the DCU should introduce? Sound off in the comment section below.