Let’s be real for second: it’s a Batman world and we’re all just living in it. The Caped Crusader first premiered in 1939’s Detective Comics #27 and quickly became one of the most popular of the new breed of adventure heroes. Superman was something new and that’s why he became so popular so fast, but Batman was more like already known characters like the Spirit or the Phantom. Once Robin showed up in the 1940, it was all gas, no brakes and soon the Dark Knight was at the top of the superhero community, a place where he’s stayed ever since. He’s the most popular superhero of them all, and in a lot of ways, nearly everyone is a fan of Batman.

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If you like DC Comics, you usually have to have at least a little esteem for the character, because you’re going to be seeing him a lot. This has become a problem over the years for a lot of fans, though, because Bats can get a tad annoying at times. He’s inescapable and even for fans of the heroes, it can be exasperating. Batman is one of the best fictional characters ever created, but even his biggest fans are annoyed with these five things.

5) He Takes Opportunities From Other Characters

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Comics are all about passion. You don’t become a comic creator if you don’t love the medium and you don’t work on superheroes unless you’re devoted to them on another level. Creators enter the industry with a list of characters they want to do and Batman is always on the list. Whenever a writer or artist hits a certain level of fame, DC comes a-calling, and there’s always one character they bring with them – Batman. Look at every A-lister who has joined DC in the last few years and you’ll see a lot of them starting out on Batman books.

Everyone wants to do Batman, so everyone says yes, but it might have been better if (just using this as an example) Jason Aaron got to start his latest run at DC with another character, maybe one that isn’t seen as much but he liked more. Every creator has that one low-level character they have a story for (I’m not even a comic writer – yet – and I have one; ask me about my Hourman pitch, DC) but instead of starting there, they all start on Batman. Batman doesn’t need every A-list talent and as we’ve seen in the past, when you put great talent on even Z-list characters, you get something special. However, we have to feed the Bat-God the talent of our best creators at all times to keep it satiated.

4) Too Many Evil Batmen

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DC made the multiverse popular in comics in the 1960s, beginning a process of introducing numerous versions of readers’ favorite heroes and villains. Back then, most of the dupes we got were just other heroic versions; the closest we got to evil multiversal versions of heroes are the characters of Earth-Three and they even had different names (which I think has more to do with not confusing the young readers than anything else – it seems like something Julie Schwartz would have made an editorial mandate back then). However, as the industry changed and grim and gritty comics became the order of the day, we started to get darker alternate Earths, which led to the many evil versions of heroes.

Every popular hero has had at least one memorable villainous multiversal dupe, but because it’s Batman he has more of them. Some of them only appear in one story and some, like Owlman or the Batman Who Laughs, show up all the time. Evil Batmen usually aren’t even all that interesting – they’re just the same Batman we always get, except they’ve decided to kill. While sometimes, evil dupes can be intriguing, Batman’s usually aren’t and they’re always on the verge of introducing a new one.

3) His Grudges With Some Villains Mean We See Them Way Too Much

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Batman and the Joker are locked in a death spiral and it’s one we’ve been watching with rapt attention for decades. There are few grudges more serious than theirs and some of the best DC stories of all-time have the two of them going at it (and we’re not talking fanfic going at it). Everybody wants to write their Batman vs the Joker story and that’s where we come to the problem. Everyone has a Batman story and everyone has a Joker story, and since both characters sell, we get those stories.

Batman has some of the best villains ever and everyone wants to work with them, however, this also means that we’re stuck with the same villains. It’s made worse by “writing for the trade”. This means that we get a minimum of four months worth of issues with one villain as the focus, with smaller villains dropping to the wayside. The big villains suck all of the oxygen out of the room and we never get to see the lower-level yet still cool villains, like Firebug or Killer Moth or Kite-Man. You can’t move a villain up on the food chain of popularity if they don’t appear.

2) He’s In Way Too Many Books

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Comics are a great medium for storytelling, but they are also a business. You have to pay people to make these stories and publish them, so you have to make money. Batman is one of the most successful fictional characters of all-time. His books sell very well, to the extent that DC publishes more Batman books per month than anything else. If you’re a fan of Batman, there’s no way you aren’t eating well because as we talked about back in entry 5, every A-lister has a Batman story and DC is going to publish it.

There are so many Batman stories every month, it’s not funny. Having a lot of choices can be a great thing, but it gets to the point when there’s just too much. We don’t need yet another out of continuity, 12-issue Batman story by an A-list team of creators. There have been times in the not-so distant past (2021) when DC mostly published Batman. It’s annoying to the extreme, but until the Dark Knight stops selling, we’re never going to see an end to his stories.

1) Prep Time

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Online comic spaces can be described as the Thunderdome. Sure, a lot of people agree on a lot of things, but arguing is the name of the game and everyone likes to play “who would win”. Eventually, everyone brings up Batman fighting some ridiculously powerful hero or villain and utters two of the most dreaded words in online comics discourse – “prep time”. And look, we’ve all done it when we got frustrated with the arguments, dropping prep time like a Tsar Bomba on your opponents. That doesn’t make it any less annoying.

Batman whips powerful heroes all the time and prep time is key to all of them. What makes it so annoying is that it’s always plausible. Bruce Wayne is a billionaire genius with access to technology that is basically magic. Batman can figure out a way to beat, let’s say, Lucifer with enough prep time. He can do that to anyone. It’s one of the most annoying parts of reading Batman comics and the most annoying part about arguing about Batman.

What about Batman annoys you the most? What would you change about the character to fix that? Sound off in the comment section below.