2021 Eisner Award Winners Include Black Widow, Jimmy Olsen, Usagi Yojimbo

The winners from the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2021 have been officially announced! Writer James Tynion IV took home the Best Writer award for his work on Something Is Killing the Children, Batman and The Department of Truth; with Junji Ito winning Best Writer/Artist for Remina and Venus in the Blind Spot; while Michael Allred won Best Penciller/Inker for Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams and Peach Momoko won Best Cover Artist. Best New Series went to Marvel's Black Widow with DC's Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen winning Best Limited Series. You can find the full list of winners below!

The 2021 Eisner Awards judging panel consisted of comics retailer Marco Davanzo (Alakazam Comics, Irvine, CA), Comic-Con Board member Shelley Fruchey, librarian Pamela Jackson (San Diego State University), comics creator/publisher Keithan Jones (The Power Knights, KID Comics), educator Alonso Nuñez (Little Fish Comic Book Studio), and comics scholar Jim Thompson (Comic Book Historians).

Four additions to the Eisner Hall of Fame were also confirmed during the ceremony. Out of sixteen the confirmed new members of the Hall of Fame include: Ruth Atkinson, one of the first female American comic book artists and was the co-creator of Millie the Model and Patsy Walker for Marvel predecessor Timely Comics; Dave Cockrum, comic book artist best known for co-creating high-profile X-Men characters including Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, Krakoa, Black Tom Cassidy, and Lilandra; Scott McCloud, cartoonist whose non-fiction works on the medium (Understanding Comics, Reinventing Comics, and Making Comics) have been internationally influential; and Neil Gaiman, prolific comic scribe and winner of 15 Eisner awards, he reinvented Sandman for DC's Vertigo Comics and also penned Marvel 1602, Eternals, and Miracleman.

