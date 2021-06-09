2021 Eisner Award Nominees Revealed, Image and Fantagraphics Lead With Most Nominations

Comic-Con has officially announced the nominations for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2021 with over 190 print and online titles being recognized across the 32 categories. Image Comics and Fantagraphics lead the publishers in terms of total nominations with Image holding 17 (plus 11 shared nominations) and Fantagraphics nabbing 18 total nominations. DC Comics came away with 9 nominations (plus 6 shared) for titles like The Other History of the DC Universe #1, Strange Adventures, Far Sector, and Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen; while Marvel had for nominations (plus 6 shared) for titles including Black Widow, Daredevil, and X-Men.

Decorum by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston and The Department of Truth by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmons are the most nominated titles with four nominations each. Creator Gene Luen Yang had the most individual nominations this year with five, 3 for Dragon Hoops and 2 for Superman Smashes the Klan.

The 2021 Eisner Awards judging panel consists of comics retailer Marco Davanzo (Alakazam Comics, Irvine, CA), Comic-Con Board member Shelley Fruchey, librarian Pamela Jackson (San Diego State University), comics creator/publisher Keithan Jones (The Power Knights, KID Comics), educator Alonso Nuñez (Little Fish Comic Book Studio), and comics scholar Jim Thompson (Comic Book Historians).

The judges have also chosen 16 nominees from whom voters will select 4 to be inducted in the Hall of Fame this summer. These nominees are Ruth Atkinson, Dave Cockrum, Kevin Eastman, Neil Gaiman, Max Gaines, Justin Green, Moto Hagio, Don Heck, Klaus Janson, Jeffrey Catherine Jones, Hank Ketcham, Scott McCloud, Grant Morrison, Alex Niño, P. Craig Russell, and Gaspar Saladino.

You can find the full list of nominations below!