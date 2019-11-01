Angel #7 Will Feature First Appearances of Fan-Favorites Lorne and Lilah Morgan (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios’ Angel series has recently introduced some fan favorites from the original show, including Fred and now Gunn, but the fun is not stopping anytime soon, and in Angel #7 two other well-known characters will make their debuts. We can exclusively reveal that in Angel #7 writer Bryan Edward Hill (American Carnage) and artist Gleb Melnikov along with story consultant Joss Whedon will introduce Wolfram and Hart’s very own Lilah Morgan, but they’re not leaving the good guys without some reinforcements, and that will come in the way of the beloved demon Lorne. You can check out our full preview of the upcoming issue starting on the next slide.

Angel #7 features a main cover by artist Dan Panosian (Slots, Batman: Arkham Knight), along with variant covers by horror illustrator Scott Buoncristiano (Harry Potter: Magical Film Projections, Dead Rabbit) and artist Jakub Rebelka (Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Sirens). You can check out the official description for the issue below.

“Lilah Morgan makes her first appearance as she kidnaps Fred for a heart-to-heart. Meanwhile, with Angel stuck in the Hellmouth, Gunn, Spike, and Lilah are trying to save Los Angeles from the effects of the HELLMOUTH but they’re going to need a bit of expert help from a particular karaoke-loving demon who runs a special club downtown —Lorne makes his first appearance in Angel #7 as everything goes to hell for Team Spike!

Created by visionary writer and director Joss Whedon (Marvel’s The Avengers film franchise), Angel premiered on the WB Network on October 5th, 1999 and was a spin-off from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series ran for five seasons from 1999–2004, starring David Boreanaz as Angel, the tortured vampire destined to walk the earth with a soul who moved to LA to set up shop as a supernatural private investigator. Despite Angel’s best efforts to deal with the sins of his past all by himself, Angel Investigations soon became home to other lost souls searching for redemption and willing to fight by his side.”

Angel #7 hits comic stores on November 27th.

Are you excited to see Lilah and Lorne join the series? Hit the next slide to check out the entire preview and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Angel!

