Demon Slayer Season 4 Update Is Incoming: Report

The Hashira Training Arc is only a few weeks away but an update is coming for Tanjiro and his anime comrades in arms.

Demon Slayer's fourth season is set to make landfall on May 12th, but before the first episode arrives, Ufotable is planning to hold an event that will reveal new facts about the Hashira Training Arc. Following the shocking events of season three and the Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro and his friends are going to need to up their games. Luckily, the Demon Slayer Corps' strongest swordsmen are prepping to give the young demon slayers the training that they'll need in the future as Demon Slayer's anime finale inches closer.

When we last left Tanjiro and his anime allies, there were some major developments due to the battle in the Swordsmith Village. While the young heroes were able to defeat some of Muzan's strongest lieutenants in the locale that forged the Demon Slayer Corps' weapons, the biggest revelation revolved around Nezuko. During the final moments of the fight against Hantengu, Tanjiro had to make a terrible decision whether to save some villagers or his sister from the sun. Luckily for Tanjiro, Nezuko was able to not only survive the sunlight, but thrive in it, becoming the rare exception to the demon rule in not being burned to a crisp during the day. While Nezuko surviving was a plus, it now puts the siblings in the crosshairs of Muzan.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Event Info

The Official Demon Slayer Social Media Account shared that the shonen franchise will be holding a special event on May 4th in Japan. During the event, not only will new information be revealed regarding the Hashira Training Arc, but several of the cast will be in attendance. Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), Kito Akari (Nezuko), Shimono Hiro (Zenitsu), and Kasai Kengo (Muichiro) will be in attendance to hint at what is to come for the Demon Slayer Corps for the fourth season.

While Demon Slayer remains one of the biggest anime series running today, the manga's story has already come to an end. This fact leads anime fans to wonder how many additional seasons and/or movies that are left for the Demon Slayer Corps before the television series also reaches its conclusion.

What are your predictions for the upcoming Hashira Training Arc? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Demon Slayer Corps and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Tanjiro and friends.