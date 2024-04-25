Fallout 4 Upgrade Unavailable to PS Plus Owners, Bethesda Responds

Earlier today, Fallout 4 finally received its next-gen update to bring native versions to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Especially after the success of the Fallout TV series, fans have been looking forward to this update because it's bringing several welcome updates in addition to finally giving next-gen consoles a native version. However, it was quickly discovered by some PlayStation 5 players that the rollout of the update was a bit confusing. The PS4 version of Fallout 4 was previously available through the PlayStation Plus catalog, but players with that service are unable to download the update on their PS5. Thankfully, Bethesda has given an official response, hopefully clearing things up for players.

Bethesda Responds to Fallout 4 PlayStation Plus Issue

As mentioned, the problem PlayStation players are having is that they've downloaded the PS4 version of Fallout 4 through the PlayStation+ Extra Game Catalog. However, they currently can't download the next-gen update without purchasing Fallout 4 outright. Thankfully, Bethesda has stepped in to make it clear this is an error and it is working to fix it.

"We've seen some confusion regarding the free Fallout 4 next-gen update for PlayStation Plus Extra members," Bethesda said in a new tweet. "The Fallout 4 next-gen update will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members through the PlayStation Game Catalog. Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on this."

The issue will be fixed eventually, but it's understandably frustrating for Fallout 4 fans on PS5. Many of them were hoping to jump in on launch day and dive back into The Commonwealth only to meet this error. Plus, some of those fans purchased the game to download the update, only to learn it was coming with their PS+ Extra subscription. It seems unlikely that Sony will issue those fans refunds, making for an unfortunate situation all around.

What's in the Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update?

Aside from breaking all of your favorite mods on the PC version of Fallout 4, the next-gen update has a ton of new additions and fixes. Notably, there's new Creation Club content, including Enclave Remnants that brings a new questline to The Commonwealth. You'll also find new Power Armor and weapons while working through that quest chain, giving even the most veteran players a reason to jump back in.

Bethesda has also added Performance and Quality modes, letting console players better tailor their experience to their preferences. Fallout 4 is also now Steam Deck verified, so you'll be able to take it on the go without worry. Of course, there is also a heaping helping of bug fixes and updates across all platforms.

Fallout 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.