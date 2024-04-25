X-Men '97 Showrunner Addresses Spider-Man Cameo

X-Men '97's showrunner addressed those Spider-Man cameo rumors. Beau DeMayo is back on Twitter and took a second to respond to fans who were asking about Peter Parker's status in Season 1. X-Men '97 just featured a small appearance from Captain America. So, the other Avengers might not be far behind? DeMayo said fans will "Just have to wait." Patience is going to be the name of the game when it comes to X-Men '97. A lot of what they've already asked for has happened, and with authority in some cases. Not a day passes by on social media without people calling for the team that worked on this animated show to be responsible for the live-action entry into the MCU.

It's important to point out that Spider-Man: The Animated Series' version of Peter Parker has already met the X-Men a couple of times. So, fans shouldn't be expecting Tom Holland or Tobey Maguire to voice the Wall-Crawler if he does show up. Still, that trailer's inclusion of Eddie Brock and Spider-Man had a lot of fans dreaming big from the word go. At any rate, X-Men '97 has done an amazing job of basically giving the fans a ton of what they have been yelling about online for years now.

X-Men's Animated History Of Cameos

When this show was revealed in full, a lot of people keyed in on the Spider-Man mention in the trailer. Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum knows what the people want. He explained the show's stance on cameos with Men's Health. During that interview, the producer talked about X-Men: The Animated Series' relationship to the larger Marvel Universe. It seems like fans should be prepared for a little more in the way of cameos as the season winds down.

"We have a great executive who works for us named Drew River, who manages the continuity of the timeline. And obviously that becomes more complex as you enter the multiverse saga and tracking multiple timelines," Winderbaum shared. "X-Men '97 fits into that '90s timeline, along with the OG series, as well as those concurrent '90s shows that would sometimes cross over with the X-Men. The potential is always there. Without going into spoiler territory, the original show does have a lot of fun cameos, and '97 carries that torch."

The Road Ahead For X-Men '97

With so much in flux for our favorite band of mutants, ComicBook.com spoke to X-Men '97 director Jake Castorena. The supervising director teased the kind of weird holding pattern the heroes were caught in after the massacre of Genosha. Who exactly will lead the X-Men when the entire world puts a target on their back? Now that we know Magneto is not exactly off the board, how will he respond to the current situation? It's all very fascinating before even getting to that massive villain reveal from this week.

"Magneto is kind of not matter right now?," Castorena smiled before addressing the heavy implications. "it is just that question, right? It is: How does our team, these characters we know and love, how do they go into this honestly overnight? It's a new world and what are the consequences of that? What are the ramifications worldwide of mutant and human coexistence now?"

"The the thing that Charles died for, that was sacrificed for, that Magneto ended up carrying the torch, only to be crushed down in his prime," Castorena continued. "Right? But, that he rose to the occasion of. It's exactly that. How do you deal with consequences that are just so big? And also again, speaking of consequences: What are those ramifications? What are those echo effects? How does it affect human relations? What political aspects does that roll into different schools of thought, pro or against. And, neutral people, not even getting into the team aspects of it. All the different derivatives of mutants and superpowered beings, right?"

