Preview: A Rebellion Begins In ‘Animosity’ #17

Animosity’s walled city isn’t all its cracked up to be, but it’s going to take more than mere walls to keep Jesse from reuniting with Sandor.

It’s been dark for a while, but it seems Jesse and Sandor have both discovered some hope in our exclusive preview of AfterShock’s Animosity #17. In the new preview, Jesse finally gets ahold of Sandor and her animal friends and quickly tells them about the horrors of the walled city. She tells them how those within view animals, making them wear security collars and forcing the girls to eat meat whether they want to or not. In fact, the Headmistress and those who live here don’t think much of women either, essentially valuing them only for having babies.

With Jesse’s location discovered, Sandor and the crew are headed her way to get her out, but Jesse isn’t just waiting for them to help. She pleads with the other girls to help her find a way out (courtesy of her new bear friend). She gets resistance, but Jesse lays it all out for them and manages to get them on her side and building herself a small resistance from the inside while Sandor attacks from the outside.

You can check out the exclusive preview in the gallery and the official description can be found below.

Animosity #17 / $3.99 / 32 pages / colors / on sale 11.07.2018

Writer: Marguerite Bennett

Artist: Rafael De Latorre

color: Rob Schwager

letters: Marshall Dillon

cover: Rafael De Latorre w/ Marcelo Maiolo

“WAR! As Sandor and the Animals assault the Walled City from without, Jesse begins her campaign of sabotage from within to burn the Walled City to the ground…

From creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, Bombshells and Batwoman) with artwork by Rafael De Latorre (SUPERZERO).”

For those unfamiliar with Animosity, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Bennett about the premise of the series.

“Animosity is a story not of the end of the world, but of the start of a new one – a world where all the Animals, at once and with no conceivable explanation, one day wake up,” Bennett explained. “They gain human intelligence, the power of speech, the astonishment at the world around them – rage, horror, love, absurdity, hunger, and undeniable need for a purpose, for a reason to be alive. Everything changes. There has never been an apocalypse like this one.”

“Our story follows a Bloodhound and the little girl who used to be his owner, and who is now as good as his daughter, as he ushers her across a wild, savage, and strange new frontier of humans and animals alike, seeking to get her from the East Coast to the West, where a safe haven can be found. The story is funny, brutal, ridiculous, emotional, and, I hope, powerful,” Bennett said.

Animosity #17 hits comic stores on November 7th.