Captain Marvel Converses With Kang in New Avengers Preview

The latest Avengers story continues this week, seemingly pushing the immortal Kang to the end of his life. In a new preview released by Marvel, it's shown a scene takes place between Captain Marvel and the time-traveling Kang, a character who's been mortally wounded.

The current run is written by Jed MacKay and drawn by CF Villa, and serves as a much larger story than either of the two have ever told at the House of Ideas.

"For me it's about a question of scale – the bulk of my work has been on the scrappy, weirdo, street-level end where a guy with a mask and some goons is a major problem," MacKay told us earlier this year. "With Avengers, we're looking at not one, but seven people who work at a much larger scale than Black Cat, Taskmaster or Moon Knight do, and in a much bigger and louder way than Doctor Strange and Clea. So, going into Avengers, I've been restructuring how I look at a comic book- the stakes are higher, the threats are bigger, and the heroes are Earth's Mightiest."

