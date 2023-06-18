Captain Marvel Converses With Kang in New Avengers Preview

By Adam Barnhardt

The latest Avengers story continues this week, seemingly pushing the immortal Kang to the end of his life. In a new preview released by Marvel, it's shown a scene takes place between Captain Marvel and the time-traveling Kang, a character who's been mortally wounded.

The current run is written by Jed MacKay and drawn by CF Villa, and serves as a much larger story than either of the two have ever told at the House of Ideas.

"For me it's about a question of scale – the bulk of my work has been on the scrappy, weirdo, street-level end where a guy with a mask and some goons is a major problem," MacKay told us earlier this year. "With Avengers, we're looking at not one, but seven people who work at a much larger scale than Black Cat, Taskmaster or Moon Knight do, and in a much bigger and louder way than Doctor Strange and Clea. So, going into Avengers, I've been restructuring how I look at a comic book- the stakes are higher, the threats are bigger, and the heroes are Earth's Mightiest."

Cover

avengers2-cover.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Stuart Immonen)
Credits

avengers2-credits.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Carlos Villa)
Page 1

avengers2-1.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Carlos Villa)
Page 2

avengers2-2.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Carlos Villa)
Page 3

avengers2-3.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Carlos Villa)
Page 4

avengers2-4.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics / Carlos Villa)

Avengers #2 drops this Wednesday, June 21st.

