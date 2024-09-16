Batman is going from the streets of Gotham City to Los Angeles. On Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Batman will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, September 26th, making the DC Comics character the first superhero to receive the honor. The 2,790th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be dedicated next to the stars of television's Batman actor Adam West and the Dark Knight's co-creator, Bob Kane.

Jim Lee, DC's president, publisher, and chief creative officer, and Anne DePies, DC's senior vice president and general manager, will attend the Batman Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum. The Caped Crusader himself will also appear in costume to accept his star in the category of motion pictures, plus the Guinness World Records title for the first superhero with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a special presentation by official GWR adjudicator Michael Empric.

(Photo: DC / ComicBook.com)

Batman was entered into the Guinness World Records books in recognition of having the longest-running comic book (Detective Comics, continuously published since 1938), and in 2012, Batman was recognized as the most adapted comic book character in live-action movies spanning 1966's Batman through 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. Guinness also recognized Batman for having the most Oscar winners to play one superhero — George Clooney (1997's Batman & Robin), Christian Bale (Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy), and Ben Affleck (2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) — and for having the most video game adaptations of a superhero movie.

Following Batman Day 2024 on Sept. 21st, Warner Bros. Discovery will continue the festivities with a fan activation coinciding with the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Sept. 26th. In collaboration with Funko, the all-day fan event at the Funko Hollywood store (6201 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028) will host a one-hour meet and greet and signing with Lee from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Along with his role as the CCO of DC, Lee is known for penciling such titles as Batman, including the Batman: Hush storyline, All Star Batman and Robin, The Boy Wonder, and the Geoff Johns-scripted New York Times bestseller, Justice League.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Attendees for the exclusive signing will be limited to the first 100 fans who receive a wristband, which will begin to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with the purchase of a Batman product at Funko Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 24th. In addition to the Lee signing, Warner Bros. Archives will stage a curated pop-up museum of costumes and props from Batman's history in film and TV at Funko Hollywood. Authentic props, iconic costumes and "some surprises" will allow audiences a rare chance to enjoy pieces of Batman cinematic history up close and in person.

Batman is just the 20th fictional character to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, Batman joins a list of honorees that includes Tim Burton (director, 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns), Maggie Gyllenhaal (star of 2008's The Dark Knight), and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman and Justice League).