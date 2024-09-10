Batman Day 2024 Plans Revealed By DC

baThe time to celebrate the Dark Knight is nearly upon us as DC prepares for Batman Day 2024. The annual event celebrates everything about Batman, one of the most iconic and popular superheroes in pop culture. Batman has been featured in universally beloved comics, TV shows, cartoons, movies, and more since he first appeared in 1939's Detective Comics #27. If you ask anyone who their favorite comic book superheroes are, there's a good bet that Batman would make the Top 5. Later this month, fans of the Caped Crusader will be bombarded with content to celebrate this annual tradition. Batman Day 2024 takes place on September 21st. DC and Warner Bros. Discovery have prepared an incredible choice of content and activities to make Batman Day 2024 a memorable and fun experience for fans around the globe. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products has collaborated with premier licensees around the world to celebrate Batman. From toys and collectibles to apparel and home goods,, offerings also include exclusives from Warner Bros. Discovery for Batman fans, only through DC Shop and WB Shop UK. The DC Shop will have exclusive Batman products for every member of DC's Batman Family and Batman's Rogues Gallery. Below we have a rundown of different categories that will be featuring Batman content, including video games like MultiVersus, a curated collection on DC Universe Infinite, a special announcement from Spotify's Batman Unburied podcast, your favorite Batman movies on Max, and more. (Photo: Logo for Batman Day 2024 - DC)

Batman Day Experiences At Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, celebrate Batman's 85th anniversary on September 21 with an after-hours Batman tour and movie screening. Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is calling all Batman fans to come help them light up their Bat-Signal and see a special film screening of Tim Burton's Batman on the iconic WB backlot. Bring your friends and family for a night of fun and memorable moments, as you go behind the scenes of your favorite Batman films and see original costumes, cowls, and Batmobiles. Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is providing a one-hour guided tour focused on Batman, before screening the 1989 movie Batman starring Michael Keaton as Batman, Jack Nicholson as The Joker, and Kim Basinger as Vicki Vale. For more details on Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and to purchase tickets, visit the website at https://www.wbstudiotour.com/tour/wbmovienights/. Speaking of Bat-Signals, a Batman Day tradition is to light up Bat-Signals in combination with fan activations across the world. Look to celebrate DC's Dark Knight on September 21 with Bat-Signals lighting up in Rio de Janeiro, Guangzhou, London, São Paulo, Tokyo, Milan, Mumbai, and more.

Batman Comic Books, DC Universe Infinite, and MultiVersus At participating comic book shops while supplies last, Batman fans can choose from a selection of Batman titles celebrating Gotham's Dark Knight Detective and some of his most infamous adversaries. The Joker, Batman's archnemesis, takes his brand of madness and mayhem worldwide in Joker: The World, a 184-page anthology featuring stories from creative teams representing 13 different countries, all celebrating the Clown Prince of Crime. DC will also publish a Batman Day Deluxe Edition of Batman: The Long Halloween; the debut issue of new comic book series Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, writer Jeph Loeb's tribute to his friend and collaborator, the late artist Tim Sale; a new Noir Edition printing of the universally sold-out (and beloved) comic book Batman/Elmer Fudd; and more. DC UNIVERSE INFINITE is celebrating Batman Day by offering a curated collection of Batman-centric content FREE to read, in front of the paywall. Additionally, subscribers can read Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #1 the same day as print, starting September 25. Not a subscriber? Sign up today using promo code BATMAN8530DAY for a 30-day free trial. Offer only valid in the USA, for a limited time, and for new and returning subscribers. For more information visit the DCUI website at https://www.dcuniverseinfinite.com. DCUI is not available in all countries and is not intended for children. Celebrate Batman's 85th Anniversary in MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter featuring an ever-expanding roster of popular characters based on Warner Bros. Discovery franchises. From Oct. 1-15, players can participate in an exclusive event, complete missions, and receive daily login rewards to earn free Batman-themed content for a limited time, including Banners, Ringouts, and Batman's 85th Anniversary Skins for a variety of playable characters. Additionally, the new Batman '89 variant inspired by the Batman (1989) film will be available for purchase starting Oct. 1. If you're celebrating by revisiting your favorite Batman movie or television show on Batman Day, or by discovering a new feature for the first time, Max is offering a robust and incredible selection of live-action and animated movies, plus streaming series that celebrate the Dark Knight and Gotham City. Stream award-winners like Batman (1989) or The Dark Knight (2008) or binge a season of Batman The Animated Series. Premiering just in time for Batman Day, fans can return to the Gotham City of 2022's blockbuster The Batman in new television show The Penguin when the first episode drops on September 19 on Max.

Batman Day Products And if you watch physical product at home, you can now preorder the Batman 85th Anniversary Collection, featuring 10 epic animated movies in 4K UHD and celebrating 85 years of Gotham City's finest. The set includes Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Year One, Batman: Assault on Arkham, Batman: The Killing Joke, Batman and Harley Quinn, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, Batman: Hush, Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Batman: The Long Halloween, and Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham. The 4K movie collection will be released on Tuesday, September 10. From WBD Global Consumer Products Publishing, Batman Day book highlights include the Batwheels-inspired Race to the Holidays Christmas Board Book, published on September 3 by Random House Children's Books, where Bam and the Batwheels celebrate the holiday season in a sturdy board book inspired by the hit preschool animated series DC Batwheels™. Random House Children's Books has also re-released Batman: 5-Minute Stories with ten Batman stories that can each be read aloud in five minutes. Boys and girls ages 3 to 7 will love this collection of tales featuring Batman and the other DC Super Heroes in action. For all-ages entertainment, Insight Editions is taking pre-orders on their Batman: The Animated Series Official Coloring Book, filled with more than 60 "Dark Deco" illustrations of the Caped Crusader and his rogues' gallery of famous foes from the beloved 1990s animated series. And for the truly adventurous, Random House Worlds will publish Batman: Resurrection by author John Jackson Miller. In this hardcover prose novel, set after The Joker's death, Batman and Gotham City face a mysterious new threat in a direct sequel to Tim Burton's iconic 1989 Batman movie. Batman: Resurrection will be published on October 15. Candy Digital will be releasing a Deluxe Edition hardcover of Batman: The Legacy Cowl. In this story, collection holders helped shape the hows, whats, and whys of the comic to tell the story of Batman's newest mystery. Batman: The Legacy Cowl is the first hardcover edition of the DC comic series created with fan votes by comic book creators Dan Abnett and Pablo M. Collar and features an exclusive cover by Dustin Nguyen. Spin Master has released a new range of Batman 85th Anniversary products celebrating Batman in film. The limited edition Batmobile Tumbler RC, a 1:15 scale replica of one of the most iconic cinematic vehicles, is designed for high-speed action and advanced control. Fans can also celebrate with all-new 12-inch "The Dark Knight" Batman and The Joker action figures. These limited-edition figures are styled with intricate details that reflect the authentic design from the acclaimed Warner Bros. Pictures film." Spin Master is also helping fans and collectors recreate more Gotham City adventures at home with the "Batman Returns" Batman and "The Dark Knight Rises" Bane, four-inch action figures. In celebration of Batman's 85th anniversary, iconic global footwear brand Crocs is collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to release a limited-edition collection commemorating the DC Super Hero. The full family collection brings the spirit of your favorite comic book character to life through the Batmobile Classic Clogs along with exclusive Jibbitz™ charms. Fans can shop the full collection starting on September 16, just in time to celebrate National Batman Day. Available on www.crocs.com and through select retailers and wholesale partners. Batman Day isn't just for human fans. Batman knows the importance of good gear—and no one will have you and your furry sidekick/crime-fighting partner better equipped to take on the dark night than Loungefly Collectiv's Batman 85th Anniversary line, including a DC Comics Batman™ 85th Anniversary Mini Backpack Dog Harness, a DC Comics Batman™ 85th Anniversary Dog Collar, a DC Comics Batman™ 85th Anniversary Leash, and to top it all off, a DC Comics Batman™ 85th Anniversary Robin Treat & Disposable Bag Holder.