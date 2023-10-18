Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #1 Review: Murders and Mayhem in the Mode of Children's Literature

The most regrettable aspect of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #1 is that the solicit pitches the entire miniseries and so acts as a synopsis for the entire first issue. It's unfortunate because this debut establishes its tone and identity so well that the lack of discovery undermines this excellent aspect. It's enough to know that this issue of comics presents refined and pleasant cartooning combined with an R-rating targeted at fans of productions like Silence of the Lambs and Dexter. If you have not read the solicit and like that concept, I encourage you to pick up this issue and will endeavor to avoid any unnecessary revelations throughout the rest of this review.

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees occurs in a setting comparable to those of Arthur and similar television series – a rough approximation of a small town filled with anthropomorphic animals mimicking the rhythms of our mundane world without too much specificity. At the center of this town is hardware store owner Sam who harbors a dark secret and narrates the story in a pleasant, if dispassionate tone.

Cartoonist Patrick Horvath illustrates this setting in a similar fashion. Life in a small town is well lit and brightly colored with quaint buildings and plenty of fauna. Even when the issue briefly shifts to the city, the busier pace is still populated with colorful, smiling characters in something resembling a sincerely Disney-fied Manhattan. The characters populating it are primary mammals and all given to appealing appearances. Horvath excels in making each animal's face distinctive to the series while maintaining very expressive natures.

The subtleties of faces pays dividends when parsing sequences for clues to the mystery that emerges by the issue's end and crowd sequences. It also makes the choice to maintain a single expression all the more striking. Sam's characterization only becomes evident when her clear narrative style is paired with her actions on the page and they reflect a potentially fascinating individual, albeit a character type with plenty of history.

Horvath's deeply appealing style is made very effective in the few sequences in which the issue crosses the line into R-rating territory. The clear, but not overly defined use of detail makes elements of violence shine through clearly in a fashion more fascinating than repelling. This is especially effective in a splash panel that constructs an implied grid within itself.

All of these sequences lay the foundation for the mystery confronting Sam by the issue's cliffhanger and Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #1 rewards re-reading. There's an abundance of supporting characters who manage to briefly define themselves without ever making the few pages available feel crowded. Without feeling burdened, the story manages to lay out sufficient threads to encourage the postulating so many mystery readers love; Horvath's precise lines and attention to detail make this all the more rewarding.

Beyond the dull retreading of a plot summary already delivered, Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #1 provides readers with plenty of confidence in its funny animal-infused approach to noir storytelling. Patrick Horvath's protagonist may seem familiar but possesses plenty of room to distinguish herself in a setting that's a joy to read in Horvath's style and twists that make this creepy new series stand out in October. Those able to relish this issue's surprises will be in for a particularly special treat this holiday season.

Published by IDW Publishing

On October 18, 2023

Written by Patrick Horvath

Art by Patrick Horvath

Colors by Patrick Horvath

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover by Patrick Horvath