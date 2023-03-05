Marvel Previews Black Panther Finale

Marvel's latest Black Panther series reaches its climax this coming week as John Ridley and German Peralta release the final issue of their maxi-series. Black Panther #15 hits the shelves at your local comic store on Wednesday, March 8th, and Marvel has released a new preview for the issue ahead of release. Throughout the past 14 issues, Ridley has weaved a deep web of a political thriller, with everything coming to a head right here.

So far, readers were lead to believe T'Challa's childhood friend Jhai had been murdered, causing the king of Wakanda to reveal some of the country's deepest secrets. Since then, the Avenger has been in exile in order for his country to maintain its parliamentary democracy. Coming face-to-face with a network of terrorists has led to this moment in the story where T'Challa finds out the person antagonizing him all along is none other than his friend long-thought dead: Jhai.

Keep scrolling to see Marvel's preview for its latest Black Panther finale.