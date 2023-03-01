Marvel Fans Celebrate Black Panther Star Lupita Nyongo's Birthday

Black Panther star Lupita Nyongo turns 40 today and fans are flocking to social media to celebrate their favorite actress. With her being in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's been a busy few months for a Hollywood mainstay at this point. With the Marvel movie in the rear-view, a lot of people are wondering what could be next for Lupita. That question will endure until her next amazing red carpet moment or interview.

She clearly loved working on Wakanda Forever, "People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word. I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me," Nyong'o told Yahoo! previously. "And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

Happy 40th birthday to this absolute ray of sunshine!! 🥳💖 Every time we chat with @Lupita_Nyongo, she's always the biggest mood 🤪#Lupita #Lupitanyongo pic.twitter.com/Grw3ih9ryk — MTV UK (@MTVUK) March 1, 2023

She added, "And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we're still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure."

Real Excitement Around Green Hornet

What's your favorite role of her's? Let us know down below!