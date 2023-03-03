Michael B. Jordan Says He Was Blessed to Honor Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Michael B. Jordan is currently promoting Creed III, which marks the actor's directorial film debut. The movie is being produced by Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first Creed. Of course, Coogler also directed Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which featured Jordan as Erik Killmonger. Despite dying in the first film, Killmonger made a great cameo appearance in the sequel. During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Jordan talked about his appearance in Wakanda Forever and how he was blessed to honor the late Chadwick Boseman.

"I just feel blessed to be able to honor Chad, you know, in a real way," Jordan shared. "That movie was for him ... and to honor him by moving forward meant the most to me." He added, "Obviously bittersweet because I would have loved to be able to work with him one more time, but I think the cast and crew and Ryan did an incredible job evolving and adapting, and making a story that honors him and pushes the franchise forward. It was something special."

Jordan also added that Coogler kept the story "close to his vest for a slew of reasons." He explained, "I was genuinely surprised at the film because I didn't know a lot."

Previously, more Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars have talked about how the film honors Boseman.

"It was hard for me to imagine being on set without my brother. It was something I was battling for months," Leticia Wright revealed to The Playlist. "The confidence that Ryan felt that he heard Chadwick just give him that gentle push forward, to continue. And the way that Ryan would express that it was bigger than all of us, and Chad would have wanted us to continue. That really encouraged me. I have so much confidence. I love Ryan." Wright added, "I can't wait for you guys to see the film and how we honored Chad in a beautiful way."

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Wright previously explained. "It's jam-packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it." Wright continued, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+, and Creed III is playing in theaters.