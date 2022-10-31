Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ironheart and Namor Star in New Marvel Series

Ironheart and Namor, two of the new characters making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, are the focus of two new Marvel Unlimited one-shots. Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta play Riri Williams / Ironheart and Namor, respectively, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Since fans will undoubtedly want to learn more about Ironheart and Namor, it makes perfect sense for Marvel to capitalize on their renewed popularity by featuring them in titles. Luckily, Marvel Unlimited, the publisher's digital subscription service, is giving each character the spotlight in a series of Who Is...? one-shots.

Who Is... Ironheart? #1 and Who Is... Namor? #1 Infinity Comics will each dive deeper into the origins of the Marvel heroes. "Perfect for new readers and those looking for entry points, the WHO IS…? lineup revisits the backstories of major characters from every corner of the Marvel Universe," Marvel's press release reads. The creative team for Who Is... ? Ironheart #1 is writer Eve Ewing, penciled David Cutler, inker Roberto Poggi, colorist Paris Alleyne, and editor Sarah Brunstad. As for Who Is... ? Namor #1, its writer Ralph Macchio, artist Matt Horak, colorist Brian Reber, and editor Mark Basso.

Who Are the New Characters in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Ironheart/Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, is a young genius who builds her own Iron Man-esque armor. She makes her Marvel debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, before starring in Ironheart, her own solo series on Disney+.

As for Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, instead of hailing from Atlantis, the MCU version of the Sub-Mariner rules over Talocan, which comes from Aztec mythology. Namor has also been confirmed to be a mutant in the MCU.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Will Black Panther 2's Namor Get His Own MCU Movie?

With Tenoch Huerta introducing Namor to the MCU, could a Namor solo movie be off on the horizon? Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed those rumors during the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever world premiere.

"We'll see," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Namor cosplayer @namorcosplay about a Namor movie at Wednesday's Black Panther 2 world premiere. Feige added a Sub-Mariner spin-off "depends on this": the reaction to Wakanda Forever.

Along with Ironheart, spinning out of the events of Black Panther 2, director Ryan Coogler is developing a second Disney+ spin-off series set within the kingdom of Wakanda. Huerta, best known for roles in Netflix's Narcos: Mexico and The Forever Purge, has revealed his hopes for the MCU to reveal more about "K'uk'ulkan" and Namor's culture.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"The mythology around Namor is huge," Huerta told Total Film magazine. "You can be crazy with all this cultural aspect, and you can create a lot of things with Namor, because they take a fantastic source of stories and mythology and religion and everything. So I hope they decide to keep going with the character, past its own story, or whatever."

Who Is... Ironheart? #1 and Who Is... Namor? #1 Infinity Comics are both available now on Marvel Unlimited.