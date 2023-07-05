Captain America #750 Review: Why Two Captains Are Better Than One

After several betrayals and revelations, it's time for Marvel's Captains America to slow things down and resolve some underlying tensions. Captain America #750 comes on the heels of "Cold War," a crossover that pushed Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, and their allies to their absolute limits. Captain America #750 is also a celebration of the character, with several short stories providing an even closer look at Sam and Steve's characters.

As far as the two main stories in this comic go, the one I loved the most would be the Sam Wilson-focused "A Cup of Tea." There wasn't much discussion as to why Sam Wilson decided to continue being Captain America after the United States of Captain America miniseries concluded. Plus, where did his fancy new shield come from? We receive some much-needed answers here, and they are very touching. Misty Knight being behind the creation of Sam's shield is another step forward in their relationship and one I hope isn't forgotten or brushed aside anytime soon. The pivots back and forth between Sam talking to his parents at their gravesite and his discussion with Misty is perfect.

"Nothing But a Fight" brings Steve Rogers together with some of his closest allies to say goodbye to Roger Aubrey, a.k.a. Destroyer. There are also some character developments here to keep an eye on, including Sharon Carter adopting the Destroyer name in Roger's memory, the Nomad codename being passed on to the Redacted, and the reunion between Steve and Bucky Barnes. The longtime best friends finally have a heart-to-heart talk about Bucky's reasoning for joining the Outer Circle and his manipulation of Steve's son Ian. Even when they were at each other's throats, you knew they couldn't stay enemies for long.

Out of the short stories, the retelling of Arnie Roth's origin in "The Hero" stuck with me the most since I wasn't familiar with the character going into it. It's cool that J.M. DeMatteis revisits the character he helped to create, and his story of perseverance is one that anyone can admire.

Captain America #750 is bittersweet, as someone who's been enjoying both Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth and must see them end here, but this special issue only reinforces what I loved about both series. Marvel has already announced a new Captain Americaseries for Steve Rogers, and my hope is Sam Wilson will get another title to call his own, because as Captain America #750 demonstrates, he definitely deserves it.

Published by Marvel Comics

Written by Tochi Onyebuchi, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Stephanie Williams, J.M. DeMatteis, Dan Jurgens, Cody Ziglar, and Gail Simone

Art by R.B. Silva, Carmen Carnero, Rachael Stott, Sara Pichelli, Dan Jurgens, Brett Breeding, Marcus Williams, and Daniel Acuña

Colors by Jesus Aburtov, Nolan Woodward, Matt Milla, Matthew Wilson, and Alex Sinclair

Letters by VC's Joe Caramagna

Cover by Gary Frank and Brad Anderson