Marvel Assembles an Army of Captain America Variants In New Avengers Preview

Jason Aaron's years-long run on Avengers will soon come to an end. Before the title sails off into the sunset, Avengers Forever #12 must continue the multi-title "Avengers Assemble" storyline. Due out this week from the House of Ideas, Avengers Forever #12 will see a multiversal army of Marvel's various Captain Americas join together to stop the title's biggest threat yet: an army of Mephistos. Over the week, Marvel released the first few pages of the next stop in the story, and it's a doozy.

"It feels good. It's definitely the right time to bring this all crashing together and finish some of the character arcs that I've been building for years now," Aaron recently told CBR of his massive Avengers tale. "We talked about what a big, epic, war story this is. It's got a lot of different characters punching each other, and a lot of different versions of Avengers from throughout time and space. In the midst of all that though we have all the character moments, beats, and arcs that have been part of my run since issue #1. So, one of the goals is to make sure we don't lose all of that amongst all the fighting, and crazy moments."

The full synopsis info for Avengers Forever #12, plus the comic's preview, can be found below.

"THE SIEGE OF INFINITY TOWER! The all Steve Rogers Howling Commandos. The interstellar air force that is the Carol Corps. The Star Panther. The God of Fists. The Invincible Ant-Man, Tony Stark. Together, they are the greatest army of Avengers ever assembled. But will they be enough to protect the Avengers Tower at Infinity's End? Because Mephisto has come to claim that tower's secrets, and he's brought an army of his own," Marvel's synopsis reads.