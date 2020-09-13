Captain America Discovers the Identity of the New Iron Patriot in New Marvel Preview

Captain America meets the new Iron Patriot in Captain America #23 from Ta-Nehisi Coates and Bob Quinn. Marvel Comics released a preview of the issue, which shows Captain Marvel fighting side-by-side with the latest character to pilot the Iron Patriot armor, his old flame Sharon Carter. Keep reading to see the preview. The current Captain America series sees Cap still trying to redeem his reputation after his Hydra doppelgänger conquered America. Sharon Carter and the Daughters of Liberty helped break him out of prison. Now he's up against the villainous mutant Selene, who stole a piece of Sharon Carter's soul.

Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato created the Iron Patriot persona. Its an amalgam of Captain America's star-spangled costume and Iron Man technologically-advanced armor. Norman Osborn was the first Iron Patriot, donning the suit as the leader of the Dark Avengers during the Dark Reign era. James Rhodes, aka War Machine, wore a version of the Iron Patriot armor for a time. The most recent Iron Patriot is Toni Ho, who took on the persona as a member of Bobby Da Costa's USAvengers squad.

Captain America #23 goes on sale on September 16th

Captain America #23

APR201029

(W) Ta-Nehisi Coates (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Alex Ross

"All Die Young" continues! A restoration! A resurrection! A bit of redemption! And the return of Cap's number one foe!

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99