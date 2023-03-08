Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Secret Wars, Star Wars, and Spider-Man

The Mandalorian has returned, and thus Star Wars is on the mind of many collectors. A Golden Age variant, via Stargirl, appears on the list while Something is Killing the Children still rides high with the community. Rumors propel the first appearance of the second Spider-Woman towards the top, in company with content-driven sales for The Good Asian and Unknown Tales of Science Fiction. But, a Spider-Man title once again reigns supreme, with Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man claiming the top spot for a second week. Discover all the details and more in this week's Top Ten!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #8 – TERRY DODSON (1:50) | MARVEL | 2023 | The Mandalorian is back, and fans are ecstatic. However, if they missed the Book of Boba Fett, some were surprised to see the return of Grogu after the finale of Season 2. Regardless, fans quickly picked up this 1:50 Dodson variant, driving its market value. It features our cute little green buddy striking the very pose that revealed to all he was force sensitive and a future force to be reckoned with. We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $45.

#9: STAR WARS: HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #3 – LEINIL YU (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | This run from Charles Soule came out swinging with an interesting story and several first appearances. While the string of first appearances ended here, the story has not. That momentum carried this book, especially this 1:25 Yu variant, as it quickly became the book to get for collectors. We tracked it at a high sale of $55 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $35. Keep in mind this book is slowing down rapidly.

#8: STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #4 – TODD NAUCK (1:25) | DC | 2023 | Hot dang, did this book come out on fire? Nauck killed this 1:25 variant with a beautiful Golden Age Flash homage. Not many retailers ordered 25 copies of this book, as Stargirl is not the most popular IP for DC. Pair a bit of scarcity with high demand, and you can see a meteoric rise like this! We tracked it at a high sale of $123 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $88.

#7: SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #1 | BOOM! STUDIOS | 2019 | SIKTC is seeing maintainedsuccess after the recent announcement of its live-action adaptation. Numerous key issues in the run have seen a nice jump, but none more so than this book. It was fitting, as the book took the comic community by storm since its initial release in 2019! We tracked it at a high sale of $900 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $281.

#6: SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #27 – WERTHER DELL'EDERA – COMICSPRO 2023 | BOOM! STUDIOS | 2022 | ComicsPro, a volunteer organization aiming to improve the comic specialty market, is an association to which comic book retailers can subscribe to. As an incentive for attendees joining the annual in-person event, publishers provide limited variants like this. An exclusive from Boom at this year's conference, this Dell'edera variant features the first cover appearance of Duplicitype Erica, a doppelganger monster taking on the visage of Erica. We tracked it at a high sale of $230 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $80.

#5: MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #7 – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1984 | This book features the first full appearance of the second Spider-Woman, Julia Carpenter. Since August last year, rumors began swirling that the character would appear in Madame Web. A popular rumor at the time was that Sydney Sweeney would be portraying the character after it was announced she had been cast in the film. Those rumors had a fire lit under them recently, as it is being reported she will be playing the role, albeit there is no 100% confirmation as of this writing. We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $16.

#4: SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST YEARS | MARVEL | 1995 | Hallow's Eve's ongoing solo series has finally debuted to a warm reception. Fans of the character have been waiting for it to drop for months, propping her first appearance in this book (as Janine Godbe) onto our lists numerous times. That trend continues as fans return to the book once again! We tracked it at a high sale of $258 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $28.

#3: THE GOOD ASIAN #1 | IMAGE | 2021 | It was recently annoyuced that this Eisner-award-winning book is getting an adaptation produced by James Wan. The first print has been trending fast enough to be propelled into the top ten list. New fans are picking up series to immerse themselves in a rich world with both fantastic art and story. We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $16.

#2: UNKNOWN WORLDS OF SCIENCE FICTION #1 | MARVEL | 1975 | Additionally, it was also announced that Amazon has acquired the rights to adapt The Day of the Triffids, a 1951 novel by John Wyndham, with Chernobyl director Johan Renck at the helm. However, Marvel already adapted the source material in this very comic (with a fantastic cover), which led many fans to pick up this book in anticipation of the series release. We tracked it at a high sale of $595 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw FN FMV of $17.

#1: DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 – JUAN FERREYRA – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | This book reigns supreme two weeks in a row! Fans are digging Dream-Spider and the mystery behind the mystic stone which imbued her with her powers. Her alter ego, Crystal Catawnee, was first introduced in DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1, and fans immediately had their eyes on her and this series. How could you not, with a title like that? There is a ton of potential for the character, and fans have shown their emotional investment for two weeks running as they continue to pick up this book! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 NM raw with a current NM FMV of $17.

