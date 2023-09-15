Crypt of Shadows #1 Preview Reveals Marvel's Twisted Halloween Tales (Exclusive)

This Halloween Marvel Comics will publish another new Crypt of Shadows one-shot, this time focusing on even more heroes from the Marvel Universe and giving them a story fit for the Halloween season. Ahead of the return of Crypt of Shadows #1 this October, Marvel Comics has given ComicBook.com an exclusive first look at this year's issue, including a look at a page from each hero's story. Crypt of Shadows #1 (2023) will include tales about Doctor Strange, Deadpool, The Scarlet Witch, The Hulk, and Daredevil! Check out the pages below.

Set to be published on October 18th, this year's issue of Crypt of Shadows will include tales about:

Victor Strange, the younger brother of Doctor Strange, acts as the "host" of the issue ala The Crypt Keep in a framing story from writer Al Ewing and artist Paul Davidson.

A devilishly delightful Deadpool story that features the classic horror charterer the Living Mummy and sets him up for an exciting new status quo from writer Cavan Scott and artist Devmalya Pramanik.

Current Scarlet Witch scribe Steve Orlando and artist Paul Azaceta weave a Scarlet Witch story where she faces a terrifying new villain called the Bricklayer!

A "man vs. monster" tale starring Werewolf by Night and the Hulk from Writer Sarah Gailey and artist Eder Messias

Plus, The swamp creature who burns all who know fear battles alongside the man without fear! See Daredevil and Man-Thing team up for a spine-tingling adventure from writer Declan Shalvey and artist Alex Lins.

You can find the full solicitation and preview images for Crypt of Shadows below.

Crypt of Shadows #1 (2023)

REOPENING THE CRYPT!

Once more, as All Hallows' Eve draws nigh, the dust-covered slab that seals shut the crypt, blocking out the sun and casting it forever in shadow, has creaked open to let the darkness loose to prey on the Marvel Universe! Be they mercenary or mage, guided by law or by rage, our heroes will face their terror, and they'd best pray their spines are sturdy enough for the job...or the crypt they find may well be their own!

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: $4.99