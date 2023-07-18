Crypt of Shadows: Marvel Announces Return of Horror Comic

Marvel is heading back into the Crypt of Shadows for another go-around. Tuesday, the House of Ideas announced another mini-anthology featuring characters from the publisher’s horror stable. Brought back after a multi-year hiatus last Halloween, this year’s Crypt of Shadows will receive first-issue numbering once again and this time, the extended one-shot will include five stories.

Kicking things off are Al Ewing and Paul Davidson by tackling the framing story featuring Victor Strange, the long-lost brother of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme. Outside of that, Deadpool (Cavan Scott and Devmalya Pramanik) and Scarlet Witch (Steve Orlando and Paul Azaceta) each receive their own stories while team-up tales feature Werewolf by Night and the Incredible Hulk (Sarah Gailey and Eder Messiad) as well as Man-Thing and Daredevil (Declan Shalvey and Alex Lins).

The issue is set to hit the shelves at your local comic store on October 18th.

Is Werewolf by Night going to return to the MCU?

As with most things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s likely Werewolf by Night—as well as Man-Thing and Elsa Bloodstone, for that matter—will return to the live-action world at some point. Earlier this year, Marvel producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis the studio was just looking for organic ways to bring the characters back.

“Well, I will say that we’re starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you’re seeing these character pop up,” Broussard said at the time. “I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things.”

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn’t receive a theatrical release, the “Special Presentation,” as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else.