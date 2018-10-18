Preview: A Mutiny Begins In ‘Dark Ark’ #11

The rain might have stopped, but the danger has definitely not passed in AfterShock’s Dark Ark.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to jump aboard the Cullen Bunn and Juan Doe series this is the issue for you, as Dark Ark #11 kicks off a brand new arc, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the issue. While the rains have stopped, the water is taking a while to go down, and someone wants Noah’s Ark to stay right where it is and not find a bastion of land to start anew on.

Things aren’t going so well on Shrae’s Ark either though, as there is a rebellion brewing amongst the creatures who inhabit the Dark Ark. This sunshine filled world is not what they signed up for, and they aren’t very happy about it. In fact, they are furious and are setting out to get answers from Shrae whether he is ready for them or not.

Unfortunately for Shrae, he’s got problems of his own, as it seems his wife has come down with some sort of illness, not that he noticed. Thanks to his child though he’s now clued in, and she does not look good at all. A cure will be hard to find, and to find it he’ll need to make some unplanned alliances, whether he wants to or not.

You can check out the exclusive preview in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

For those unfamiliar with Dark Ark, Cullen Bunn gives a perfect pitch of the book’s premise.

“Dark Ark is story about monsters–and I mean almost every type of monster you can imagine–struggling to live together in very close quarters” Bunn told ComicBook.com. “These are creatures of nightmare and legend, and they don’t get along at all. It’s a murder mystery. It’s packed with intrigue and treachery and double-crossing. It’s the story of one man’s quest for redemption… while helping to preserve the worst beasts in the world. And it’s even got a little romance… some heartwarming, some very disturbing.”

Dark Ark #11 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / ON SALE NOVEMBER 14th

Writer: Cullen Bunn

Artist: Juan Doe

Letterer: Ryane Hill

Cover: Juan Doe

“NEW ARC STARTS HERE!

At long last, the rains have stopped. But the flood waters have yet to recede. Still, new life—both human and monster—is born into the world. And as the Manticore Kruul learns what it means to be a father, Shrae’s newborn grandchild is dying from a supernatural ailment. The secret of a cure lies with one of Shrae’s most bitter enemies!

From writer Cullen Bunn (UNHOLY GRAIL, X-Men Blue, Deadpool, Venom) and artist Juan Doe (ANIMOSITY: THE RISE, AMERICAN MONSTER, WORLD READER) comes a sinister tale of biblical proportions!”

Dark Ark #11 hits comic stores on November 14th.