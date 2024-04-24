Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Updates Fans With Release Window

One Piece is gearing up for a big return to Netflix. Right now, the anime is keeping the fandom alive there as Netflix is now simulcasting the series. Before long, the live-action adaptation of Netflix will take center stage with season two. And now, it seems some updates about the new season have gone live.

The whole thing comes from What's On Netflix, a site dedicated to all things original for the series. Not long ago, the team published a report about One Piece season two, and it corroborates recent news that the show will return in 2025.

According to the report, One Piece season two is eyeing a 2025 release after it begins filming in June 2024. This info has been seconded by an issue of Production Weekly as it said work on the season would start in March. If this new report is right, filming on One Piece season two was pushed back a tad, but it will start in the summer at its usual studio in Cape Town, South Africa.

The report goes on to suggest the season will shoot for about seven months, taking production through January 2025. As such, fans are already speculating the show will aim for a late summer release next year. Of course, no official release window has been shared by Netflix, but the production timelines match up with what we saw in season one.

The other big piece of news we got about One Piece season two this week has to do with its crew. Earlier this year, reports confirmed co-showrunner Steven Maeda was leaving the role on One Piece to work on Disney's Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief TV series. Now, we know who will be stepping into Maeda's place. It turns out Joe Tracz will join Matt Owens as co-showrunner and executive producer on One Piece season two.

If you are not caught up with the series, you can always find One Piece season one streaming on Netflix, and the service has its anime available to boot. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this One Piece update? Are you ready for season two to go live? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!