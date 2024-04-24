Batman Officially Has a New Robin

Plenty of Batman's mythos has taken on lives of their own, permeating the popular culture for the better part of the past century. That has included Batman's connection to his sidekick, Robin, which has narratively fueled countless comics, movie appearances, and more. Many characters have taken on the Robin mantle over the years, and it looks like the origin story for the latest has officially been put in motion. Spoilers for the "Batman: Mothers Day" story in Batman: The Brave and the Bold #12 from Karl Kerschl below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue's story continues to chronicle Bruce Wayne's fight against a vampire plague, juxtaposed with his doomed love story with the latest woman in his life, Isla. Gotham Academy student Maps Mizoguchi continues to be on hand to help Bruce with the ordeal, and is even given a supersuit by Alfred Pennyworth in order to go out into the field. By the end of the story, Bruce has publicly left Gotham, but acknowledges that Maps is continuing to keep an eye on the victims of the plague. He repeatedly calls her "Robin", indicating that he'll definitely keep an eye on her skills as a superhero. While Maps has been shown as a Robin off and on for several years now, many of those stories have been nebulously placed in DC's canon, so now we know the origin of her time as the superhero.

Who Is DC's Maps Mizoguchi?

Initially created by Becky Cloonan, Brendan Fletcher, and Karl Kerschl, Maps was originally introduced among the ensemble of the fan-favorite series Gotham Academy. A student at the titular school, Maps' penchant for superheroes and solving mysteries played a significant role in the group's adventures. She played a key role in the "We Are Robin" event, and teamed up with the Batgirls.

DC's current Birds of Prey series has also been exploring a unique chapter of Maps' story, as an older version of her from a dark potential future appears in the series under the superhero name of Meridian. Armed with a technologically-advanced supersuit that has some sort of connection to The Green, Maps has been a unique ally to the Birds.

What Is Batman: The Brave and the Bold #12 About?

Batman and Maps have unraveled the monstrous mystery that has been terrorizing Gotham, but will they be able to stop it in time? The school bell rings as Batman's adventure at Gotham Academy reaches its stunning conclusion! As Artemis continues her quest, Lois Lane encounters the mysterious figure behind "The Hunt", the online challenge that has entered the real world with deadly consequences!

Last, but definitely not least—don't miss the newest installment of Batman: Black & White, drawn by one of comics' most legendary B&W artists, The Walking Dead's Charlie Adlard!

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #12 is now available wherever comics are sold.