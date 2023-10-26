Dark Horse Comics Reveals Cain Hardcover First Look Preview

Few hitmen are as lethal and as unpredictable as Cain, and we've got an exclusive preview of the neo-noir adventure in the new preview of the upcoming hardcover from Dark Horse Comics. Cain is written by Walter Hill and Mike Benson, with artwork by Beni R. Lobel, colors by Jordi Escuin Llorach, and lettering by Frank Cvetkovic, and at the center of the book is a blind hitman named Cain. Cain might not be able to see the world directly, but he's able to see the world around him in a different way, and he uses that ability along with his other lethal skills to take out gangsters, corrupt politicians, and anyone else that is sowing evil into the world. You can find the full preview on the next slide.

As you can see in the preview, Cain is especially good at what he does, using sound to view the world, which gives him an advantage in the field. Cain has been trained from birth to be an effective spy thanks to his rogue CIA agent parents, and since then he's added a bevy of other deadly skills to his arsenal. His latest job puts him on a collision course with a singer named Noi Tran, and it doesn't take long to make brutal work of her security.

The Cain hardcover comes in at 88 pages and will retail for $19.99. In addition to the interiors, Lobel also created the main cover, and you can check that out on the next slide as well. Cain will be released on December 6th, and you can check out the official description for the series below.

"Cain tells the thrilling and mysterious neo-noir tale of a blind professional hitman, operating within a relentless underworld environment of criminal violence, sex, betrayal, and death. Meet Cain, born blind, but with a unique ability to sense the world around him.

Raised from birth by rouge CIA agents, he's grown into a borderline alcoholic and sex addict who travels the globe, living off the grid and taking out gangsters, deviants, and corrupt politicians--all while engaging in his own hedonistic pursuits as a hitman."

