StarCraft And Quantum Age Convention Exclusive Variants Revealed

Quantum Age and StarCraft fans at San Diego Comic-Con will be able to get their hands on some slick new convention exclusive covers courtesy of Dark Horse Comics.

Dark Horse Comics just revealed two new covers that fans can grab while at San Diego Comic-Con, though if you can’t make the show don’t worry, as they will be available at any convention Dark Horse attends (while supplies last of course).

The first cover is by artist Marcos Martin for The Quantum Age #1 and will be priced at $10 and limited to 1000 copies. The second cover is for StarCraft: Scavengers #1 by artist Wei Wang. That issue will also retail for $10 and be limited to 1000 copies.

You can start grabbing these at San Diego Comic-Con, and the full descriptions for the issue and the actual covers can be found above and below.

The Quantum Age #1 Convention Exclusive (Marcos Martín)

$10.00

Limited Print Run of 1,000

Limit of 5 per person per day

Set in the world of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series–but a thousand years in the future–a collection of superheroes, inspired by the legendary heroes of Black Hammer Farm, must band together to save the planet from an authoritarian regime. A young Martian must find a way to reform The Quantum League to save the world while solving the riddle of what happened to the great heroes of the twentieth century.

Black Hammer creator Jeff Lemire (The Terrifics) is joined by Wilfredo Torres (Legion) in illustrating while Dave Stewart (Hellboy) adds his colorist skills to the mix.

– Based on Jeff Lemire’s Eisner Award-winning series.

”Masterfully plays with all the many tropes and genres of superhero fiction over the past few decades.”–Entertainment Weekly

Writer: Jeff Lemire

Artist: Wilfredo Torres

Colorist: Dave Stewart

Letterer: Nate Piekos

StarCraft: Scavengers #1 Convention Exclusive (Wei Wang)

$10.00

Limited Print Run of 1,000

Limit of 5 per person per day

Official StarCraft comics!

Writer Jody Houser (Mother Panic, Faith) and artist Gabriel Guzmán (Mass Effect: Discovery, Star Wars) join forces for StarCraft, a new series further exploring the expansive universe of Blizzards hit game. A group of terran space scavengers hope to pull off the job of their lifetimes, pillaging a derelict protoss ship.

– Produced by Dark Horse Comics in close collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment.

– Writer Jody Houser takes readers on a sci-fi-horror thrill ride in space!

Writer: Jody Houser

Artist: Gabriel Guzman

Colorist: Michael Atiyeh

San Diego Comic Con takes place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 19-22.