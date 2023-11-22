Dark Horse Reveals First-Look Preview of Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean (Exclusive)

Earlier this year Dark Horse Comics announced a new hardcover collection featuring Legendary artist Dave McKean, and now we've got an exclusive first-look preview of the stunning collection hitting later this year. The new collection is called Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean, and will be a two-volume set with a statin ribbon marker in each volume, accompanied by a stunning slipcase cover featuring original McKean artwork. The collection will feature McKean's work from Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, Mirrormask, Arkham Asylum, Cages, Black Dog, Raptor, and more, and will cross the realms of comics, literature, film, and music, and you can check out an up-close preview of the new collection on the next slide.

In addition to never-before-seen artwork, McKean also provides commentary on his work throughout the years, and the hardcover will also feature a forward by David Boyd Haycock. Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean will contain 600 pages measuring 10.5 x 14", and will hit comic stores on November 28th.

"Dave McKean has been a peerless and unstoppable force in the world of comics and graphic design for decades. And now, contained between these beautiful covers, is a thrilling tour of his entire career, his process and his art. This book is a must have for anyone interested in the cutting edge of comics and visual storytelling."-Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer)

"My admiration for Dave McKean has many facets: as an artist, as a storyteller, and as an innovator. He revolutionized the illustrated book narrative with his multimedia use of real objects, art, and photography collages, and elaborated some of the most amazing box art to present entire worlds on a cover, a single page, or a sequential art layout. He is an emblematic, powerful artist, and his unique style stands as a landmark in multiple mediums: Film, photography, and graphic arts. Two volumes offer barely a glimpse of his capabilities and horizons."-Guillermo del Toro

Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean retails for $149.99, and it is currently on sale on Amazon. You can also find it here at Barnes & Noble and your local comic shop. It will hit bookstores on November 28th and will hit comic stores on November 29th, and you can find images from the collection starting on the next slide.