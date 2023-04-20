Dark Horse Reveals Artbook Collection for Legendary Sandman and Arkham Asylum Artist Dave McKean

Legendary artist Dave McKean will have his work collected in a stunning two-hardcover set from Dark Horse Comics, and we've got your exclusive first look at the collection. The collection is called Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean, and will feature two hardcover volumes that feature stain ribbon bookmarks and are continued within a slick slipcase with original artwork from McKean. The collection will feature McKean's work from Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, Mirrormask, Arkham Asylum, Cages, Black Dog, Raptor, and more, and will cross the realms of comics, literature, film, and music.

The new collection will also feature never before seen artwork with commentary from McKean, and the hardcover will also include a foreword by David Boyd Haycock. Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean will contain 600 pages measuring 10.5 x 14", and you can get an up-close look on the next slide.

"Dave McKean has been a peerless and unstoppable force in the world of comics and graphic design for decades. And now, contained between these beautiful covers, is a thrilling tour of his entire career, his process and his art. This book is a must have for anyone interested in the cutting edge of comics and visual storytelling."-Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer)

"My admiration for Dave McKean has many facets: as an artist, as a storyteller, and as an innovator. He revolutionized the illustrated book narrative with his multimedia use of real objects, art, and photography collages, and elaborated some of the most amazing box art to present entire worlds on a cover, a single page, or a sequential art layout. He is an emblematic, powerful artist, and his unique style stands as a landmark in multiple mediums: Film, photography, and graphic arts. Two volumes offer barely a glimpse of his capabilities and horizons."-Guillermo del Toro

Thalamus: The Art of Dave McKean will retail for $149.99 at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic shop. It will hit bookstores on November 28th and will hit comic stores on November 29th, and you can find images from the collection starting on the next slide.