Dark Horse Reveals Stranger Things Halloween Special One-Shot (Exclusive)

The Stranger Things crew is not going to be caught missing out on Halloween this year thanks to Dark Horse Comics, and you can get your exclusive first look at The Stranger Things Halloween Special One-Shot right here. The Halloween one-shot is actually a prequel to the first season of the hit Netflix series, taking place a few days before the season begins and less than a week before Will initially disappears. The Halloween season is afoot in Hawkins, and that's why Will, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas all gather together in Castle Byers to do what kids often do during the scary holiday, which is to tell spooky stories and eat loads of candy. Things don't go as planned though when they happen on an evil presence known as the Child Eater.

The new Halloween one-shot features the team of Michael Moreci (Wasted Space, Star Wars), Todor Hristov (The Forever Maps, Soul Trader), Chris O’Halloran (Ice Cream Man, Immortal Hulk) and Nate Piekos, and you can check out the full cover for the issue below.

The official description for The Stranger Things Halloween Special One-Shot can be found below.

(Photo: Dark Horse)

"It’s Halloween night in Hawkins, Indiana and Will, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin gather in Castle Byers to eat candy and scare each other with spooky stories. Little do they know, they’ll reveal the quaint town’s deepest kept secret—the Child-Eater of Hawkins."

Dark Horse is busier than ever with the Stranger Things series, as they also recently announced that they are teaming up with IDW for a crossover titled Stranger Things and Dungeons and Dragons, which will feature the work of Jim Zub, Jody Houser, Diego Galindo, MsassyK, and Nate Piekos, and you can find the official description for that below.

"This love letter to Dungeons & Dragons follows the Hawkins, Indiana crew as they discover the legendary monsters and epic adventures of the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop role-playing game together. Long before the dreaded Demogorgon took one of them to the Upside Down, watch Mike, Lucas, and Will bond with new friend Dustin over the game that would define their childhood. See the party come together as a team through stories and perilous quests. As the team learns important lessons about friendship, they find the courage to stand up to the bullies that challenge their everyday."

The Stranger Things Halloween Special One-Shot hits comic stores on October 21st and is available for pre-order now through your local comic store. As for Stranger Things and Dungeons and Dragons, that will hit stores in November.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.