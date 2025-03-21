Dark Horse’s Hit Series Iyanu: Child of Wonder Reveals Stunning Library Edition (Exclusive)

Play video

Dark Horse Comics and YouNeek Studios introduced the world to the graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder, which has now become a new animated series from Cartoon Network and Max. Now Dark Horse and YouNeek Studios have collected Volume 1 in a stunning new Library Edition, and you can get your exclusive first look at the gorgeous cover in the image below before it hits bookstores and comic shops this August.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Iyanu: Child of Wonder is written and created by Roye Okupe, with Volume 1 featuring art and covers by Godwin Akpan and volume 2 featuring art by Chima Kalu and lettering by Spoof Animation. The series has accrued several awards, and will soon enter the realm of animation, debuting on Max and Cartoon Network on April 5th.

The series follows a teenage orphan named Iyanu who discovers she has powerful abilities that have only been spoken of in folklore, and they are the key to stopping the world’s destruction and ushering in the return of an “age of wonders”. She’ll need all of those abilities and some key allies to take on the corrupt forces that look to destroy humanity, and you can find the official description below.

“In Iyanu: Child of Wonder: Iyanu, a teenage orphan with no recollection of her past, suddenly discovers that she has abilities that rival the ancient deities told of in the folklore of her people. These abilities are the key to bringing back an “age of wonders,” as Iyanu begins her journey to save a world on the brink of destruction. The Corrupt—cursed wildlife and strange, divine beasts—are determined to destroy humanity unless Iyanu can stop them. A timeless fantasy quest inspired by Yoruba culture and myths—from the best Nigerian comics talent! “

As for the animated series, President of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim Michael Ouweleen said, “It has been a hero’s journey for Roye and the team to bring this ambitious and stunning series to Cartoon Network and Max. This April, we all get to benefit from years of their effort and enter the super unique world they have created, filled with magic, mysterious enemies and divine powers.”

Lion Forge Entertainment CEO and Founder David Steward II shared, “We’ve witnessed the dedication and heart that Roye Okupe and our entire team have poured into this series, and we’re all excited to see it premiere on Cartoon Network and Max this April. IYANU represents a major leap forward in our commitment to telling culturally rich stories that resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re confident audiences will share in our excitement.”

Iyanu: Child of Wonder Library Edition Volume 1 will hit stores in a hardcover format this August, arriving in bookstores on August 19th and in comic stores on August 20th. You can pre-order the Library Edition now from TFAW, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and your local bookstores and comic stores.

Iyanu: Child of Wonder will hit Cartoon Network and Max on April 5th.

What do you think of Iyanu: Child of Wonder, and will you be picking up the Library Edition?