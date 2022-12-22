Iyanu Returns in Dark Horse Books and YouNeek Studios' Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 3 (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Books and YouNeek Studios are teaming back up for the third chapter in Iyanu's epic story, and we've got your exclusive first look and all the details on Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 3. Head of YouNeek Studios Roye Okupe will be writing the new chapter and will be joined by artist China Kalu, colorist and cover artist Godwin Akpan, and letterer Spoof Animation, and now is the perfect time to hop on this one-of-a-kind adventure, as Iyanu will also soon be coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network as an animated series.

Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 3 will be hitting bookstores and comic shops in August of 2023, and is available for pre-order now for $19.99. Iyanu is part of the YouNeek YouNiverse, a shared universe of African fantasy and superhero stories, and you can find the official description for Volume 3 below.

(Photo: Dark Horse Books)

"In this new volume, Iyanu makes her way to the Source to save all of Yorubaland from an ancient curse. She has help from her new friends: Biyi, a carefree adventurer; Toye, the bookworm; and Ekun, the magical and opinionated giant leopard! Together, all four-known as Team Chosen-embark on an epic adventure full of twists, turns, and laughs that will change their lives forever!"

If you're not familiar with the series, you can find the official description for Volume 1 below.

"Iyanu, a teenage orphan with no recollection of her past, suddenly discovers that she has abilities that rival the ancient deities told in the folklore of her people. It is these abilities that are the key to bringing back an 'age of wonders,' as Iyanu begins her journey to save a world on the brink of destruction! The Corrupt-cursed wildlife and strange, divine beasts-are determined to destroy humanity, unless Iyanu can stop them."

Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 3 will hit bookstores on August 22nd, 2023, and then will hit comic shops the following day on August 23rd, 2023.

Are you excited for the next chapter in Iyanu's story? Let us know in the comments!