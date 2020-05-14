DC Reveals Batman Joker War First Look and Release Date

✖

One of the more anticipated events in DC Comics' current lineup is Joker War, which has been building during James Tynion IV's current run on Batman. The start of that event stalled a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic, which halted new comics shipping to stores for the months of April and May, though that is now starting to lift. With new comics rolling out, Joker War artist Jorge Jimenez took to social media to announce that the first part of Joker War now has a release date of July 21st, and he even gave us a first look at the awesome cover to the issue, which you can see below.

"FRIENDS! 21 JULY, we have an official date, and now I promise you that this will be my best job to date, I do all the issues of the arch, I am taking care of every line, putting all my effort, I just hope not to disappoint you, to do #Batman It is very important to me.. #jokerwar"

Jimenez also noted he will be doing all of the issues in the arc, and if you've seen his work on the core Batman book with colorist Tomeu Morey so far, you know that means we're in for some gorgeous issues.

The cover shows Joker taking the fight directly to Batman as opposed to the more typical other way around, and he's redecorated the Batcave a bit while Bats has been away. There's also a black and white version of the cover with the Ha Ha Ha's all in red, and it's pretty slick.

July 21st can't get here soon enough, but in the meantime, you can check out the descriptions for the next issue of Batman below, which is Batman #92.

"The greatest heist in history is underway in Gotham City, courtesy of the mysterious crimemaster known as the Designer! Batman knows what he needs to do, but in order to stop the plot, he must first escape the most ingenious death trap the Riddler has ever devised!"

Are you excited for Joker War? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

