Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Brings Future Trunks' Best Look To Life

The Dragon Ball Z movie might not be considered "canon", but they have given anime fans some of the most memorable moments and characters from the shonen franchise. While many villains never had the chance to return in Dragon Ball Super, the legendary Super Saiyan Broly was brought into the main continuity. As anime fans wait to see if the likes of Bojack, Lord Slug, Turles, and Cooler will hit the main series, there is one look for Future Trunks that has yet to make the leap that one cosplayer remembers fondly.

Bojack Unbound was the ninth film in the Dragon Ball Z series, taking place following the Cell Games and presenting Gohan with a challenge that he had to take on without his father. Bojack, for those who might not know, was a space pirate that was locked inside of the Earth by the Kaioshins but was freed from his imprisonment following the fight against Cell. The ninth movie didn't just feature the Z-Fighters taking on Bojack and his cronies, but also had a tournament that brought together our anime heroes. During the events of the tournament, anime fans are able to witness one of Trunks' best fits.

Dragon Ball Super Trunks Could Never

When Future Trunks would return to the Dragon Ball franchise, he would do so as a part of Dragon Ball Super's Goku Black Arc. While the son of Vegeta was able to defeat Babidi and Dabura to help stop the rising of Majin Buu, he was no match for the insidious Zamasu. Unfortunately, Future Trunks never returned to the series as his place in the timeline remains a mystery, especially considering his original timeline was destroyed.

Luckily, there is a series that specializes in focusing on the heroes and villains that weren't introduced in the main Dragon Ball Super timeline. Super Dragon Ball Heroes routinely presents stories focusing on the Z-Fighters teaming up with the Time Patrol, bringing back Future Trunks and giving him some wild upgrades in the process. In recent episodes, anime fans have witnessed the son of Vegeta becoming a Super Saiyan God, exploring power levels and locales that Dragon Ball Super would fear to tread.

