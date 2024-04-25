Prime Video: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in May 2024

Prime Video is getting a head start on the month of May, by letting all of its subscribers know exactly what the coming weeks have in store. On Wednesday, Amazon's streaming service released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to the lineup next month.

The first day of the month will be a big one for Prime Video, as over 120 movies are set to join the streaming service's roster. Those new additions will include The Ring, The Devil's Advocate, Erin Brockovich, Rear Window, Psycho, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and dozens of others.

Just one day later, Prime will be debuting its biggest original film of April with The Idea of You. The film stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mom who begins a whirlwind romance with the lead singer of a popular boy band.

You can check out the full lineup of Prime Video's May additions below.