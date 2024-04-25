Prime Video: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in May 2024
Amazon's streaming service is set to add over 130 movies in May.
Prime Video is getting a head start on the month of May, by letting all of its subscribers know exactly what the coming weeks have in store. On Wednesday, Amazon's streaming service released the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to the lineup next month.
The first day of the month will be a big one for Prime Video, as over 120 movies are set to join the streaming service's roster. Those new additions will include The Ring, The Devil's Advocate, Erin Brockovich, Rear Window, Psycho, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and dozens of others.
Just one day later, Prime will be debuting its biggest original film of April with The Idea of You. The film stars Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mom who begins a whirlwind romance with the lead singer of a popular boy band.
You can check out the full lineup of Prime Video's May additions below.
May 1st
12 Angry Men (1957)
3:10 To Yuma (1957)
A Dangerous Method
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Airplane!
All That Heaven Allows
American Me
Anatomy Of A Murder
Atonement
Bachelor Party Vegas
Beautiful And Twisted
Beautiful Girls
Because I Said So
Ben Hur (2013)
Biloxi Blues
Blame It On Rio
Blues Brothers 2000
Bottle Rocket
Breach
Breathless
Brigsby Bear
California Suite
Call Me By Your Name
Call Me Crazy: A Five Film
Capote
Chocolat
Clockstoppers
Coco Before Chanel
Cold Mountain
Cry Macho
Dead Reckoning
Death Race
Death Race 2
Death Race 3: Inferno
Delta Force
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Drew Peterson: Untouchable
Emma.
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fatal Attraction
Fire In The Sky
Flight Of The Intruder
Fluke
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Fried Green Tomatoes
Gattaca
Gilda
Glory
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
Imagine That
In A Lonely Place
Indecent Proposal
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)
Isle Of The Dead
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Knock On Any Door
Koyaanisqatsi
Lassie: The Road Back
Lizzie Borden Took An Ax
Lone Wolf Mcquade
Magnificent Obsession
Malcolm X
Men At Work
Night School
Not Another Teen Movie
On The Waterfront
Once Upon A Time In The West
Open Wide
Pal Joey
Panic Room
Pillow Talk
Pompeii
Psycho (1960)
Rear Window
Reindeer Games Homecoming
Repo Men
Roboshark
Rolling Thunder
Rope
Run Lola Run
Schindler's List
Serpico
Shampoo
Sliver
Some Like It Hot
Soul Plane
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark Of Truth
Steel Magnolias (2012)
Steppin' Into The Holiday
The Accused
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across
the Eighth Dimension
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland
The Devil's Advocate
The Big Chill
The Big Heat
The Birdcage
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Change-Up
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Deer Hunter
The Harder They Fall
The Lady From Shanghai
The Last Detail
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Man Who Knew Too Much
The Mountain Men
The Night of The Hunter
The One
The Ring
The Swimmer
The Tarnished Angels
The Wiz
Tom & Jerry (2021)
Undercover Brother
Vertigo
Virtuosity
Whiplash
With This Ring
Yours, Mine & Ours
May 4th
Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Videoprevnext
May 31st
The Outlaws S3prev