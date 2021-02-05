DC's Red Hood to Lead New Future State: Gotham Ongoing Series

DC Comics is smack-dab in the middle of Future State, a two-month-long publishing event that has introduced some fascinating things into its overall canon. With the Infinite Frontier initiative on the horizon, fans have already gotten sneak peeks of what new titles that could bring -- and it looks like one will further dive into the world of Future State. On Friday, DC announced Future State: Gotham, an upcoming ongoing series that will feature the entire cast from the Batman-related Future State titles, and will utilize a gritty, noir aesthetic. The series will begin with a six-issue story arc surrounding Jason Todd/Red Hood, as he continues his role as a bounty hunter for the villainous organization The Magistrate.

The arc, titled "Hunt the Next Batman", will be co-written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver, with art from Giannis Milonoggiannis. Disaster strikes Gotham City and all evidence points to Tim Fox, The Next Batman! Jason Todd chooses justice over his family and allies when The Magistrate enlists him to bring in the new Batman, dead or alive!

Future State: Gotham #1 will debut on Tuesday, May 11th with a main cover from Yasmine Putri for $3.99, and a card stock variant cover from James Stokoe for $4.99.

