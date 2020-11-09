DC Comics Names Marie Javins As New Editor-In-Chief

✖

DC Comics has selected a new Editor-in-Chief, and it is Marie Javins. Javins was DC's Executive Editor of Global Publishing and Digital Strategy prior to this promotion and has worked editing titles like Justice League, DC Super Hero Girls, and Dark Nights: Death Metal. In a statement, DC Comics' Senior Vice President and General Manager, Daniel Cherry III, said the following: "Marie intrinsically understands the power of comics and their unique ability to entertain and empower, which makes her a perfect choice to be DC’s next Editor-in-Chief... she’s also incredibly committed to increasing access to this amazing industry by mentoring the next generation of comic book creators and helping them find their voices."

The year 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic have drastically changed the way the comic industry works. DC pulled away from Diamond as its distributor, opting for a direct distribution model. Digital sales are also a rapidly expanding lane of the market, as the pandemic has put a big strain on traditional comic shop shipping and distribution models. It is definitely a time of change, and it's clear what kind of skills DC is leaning towards, with this EiC appointment.

